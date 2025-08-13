CTERA Reaffirms Its Position as a Market Leader in AI-Driven Hybrid Cloud File Services

New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, the leader in Integrated Data Intelligence, today announced it has once again been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2025 GigaOm Radar for Globally Distributed File Systems, marking the fifth consecutive year of top-tier placement for the company’s global file system. In addition, CTERA was featured on the Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar™ Hybrid Cloud Storage, 2025, as an Innovation Leader and notably holding the most security certifications of the providers in this year’s analysis.

As organizations rush to operationalize AI and analytics, CTERA has emerged as a go-to solution for unifying unstructured data across edge, core, and cloud environments. The CTERA Intelligent Data Platform’s global file system ensures that AI workloads can access current, semantically indexed data—regardless of where it lives—under a single namespace.

The GigaOm Radar points to CTERA for its enterprise-grade access controls, robust security, and broad integration capabilities. The global file system provides granular permissions through role-based access control (RBAC), AD/LDAP integration, multifactor authentication, and a Zero Trust architecture. It also excels in security and compliance, delivering end-to-end encryption (AES-256 at rest, TLS 1.3 in transit), AI-driven ransomware protection, WORM enforcement, honeypot technology, and dual antivirus scanning. With extensive protocol support, including SMB3, NFS (v3 through v4.2), and S3 and optimized transfer with the CTERA Transport Protocol, the global file system integrates seamlessly into complex enterprise IT environments.

“CTERA is a leading provider of globally distributed file systems and is positioned as a Leader and Fast Mover in our latest GigaOm Radar for Globally Distributed File Systems,” said Chester Conforte, Analyst at GigaOm. “CTERA supports a wide range of industry verticals and the platform’s hybrid deployment flexibility and robust compliance features make it particularly well suited for regulated industries and multinational organizations with distributed operations.”

In the Frost Radar for Hybrid Cloud Storage, CTERA was cited for its AI-centric innovations such as real-time data intelligence and AI-based cyber resilience features that help safeguard sensitive data from emerging threats while enabling generative AI with real-time, private data context. CTERA was praised for how the “platform satisfies the requirements of high-security customers in the military, healthcare, banking, and federal sectors because of its security-first architecture and ability to operate as a 100% private platform. This puts the company in an excellent position to compete for and win business in the most highly regulated industries and those storing highly sensitive data.”

“The CTERA platform was also designed to provide active data protection, including capabilities such as AI-based ransomware protection, continuous cloud replication, and instant disaster recovery (DR), as well as unique honeypot decoys that are not currently used by competitors in the space,” said Karyn Price, Industry Director, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. “CTERA's platform stands out with a set of patented technological innovations that optimize file storage and transfer in complex, multi-cloud environments. Core among these innovations is CTERA Direct, which enhances file transfer speeds via its ultra-fast, edge-to-cloud patented file transfer protocol, which provides fast movement of data for data-heavy workloads.”

Frost & Sullivan noted that companies plotted on its Frost Radar are the leaders in the industry for growth, innovation, or both. They are instrumental in advancing the industry into the future.

"Being recognized by both GigaOm and Frost & Sullivan as leaders in hybrid cloud solutions underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our customers," said Oded Nagel, CEO at CTERA. "Our platform transforms passive file storage into an active, secure data fabric for AI workloads, delivering the performance, context, and control enterprises need to trust their data and accelerate innovation.”

About CTERA

CTERA is a global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, store, and leverage their data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision.