Sprout Social Launches Expansive Suite of Integrations to Empower Brands in the Social Intelligence Era

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced a new wave of features and partnerships designed to help brands lead in the Social Intelligence era. As customers increasingly turn to platforms like TikTok and Bluesky for discovery, product recommendations, and real-time conversation, the ability to capture sentiment early and act fast has become essential. Sprout’s latest release will deliver powerful new TikTok Listening, expanded Bluesky publishing and reporting, alongside new creator collaboration tools, all built to turn every social interaction into insight, action, and measurable business impact.

With search habits shifting and consumer preferences evolving, social has become the go-to destination for information, entertainment and community. It’s where people discover new brands, research products, and make decisions in real time. This shift creates a powerful opportunity for brands to turn social into a revenue-driving channel and a source of vital customer intelligence. Sprout’s latest capabilities–spanning influencer marketing, publishing, listening, and analytics–give brands the tools to capture these moments, deepen customer relationships, and stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic, intelligence-driven market.

“Social is no longer just where conversations happen—it’s where buying decisions are made, brand perceptions are shaped, and loyalty is earned.” said Josh Bean, Vice President of Product Marketing. “Our latest product releases don’t just keep pace with this shift; they empower brands to lead it. We’re equipping our customers with the intelligence and tools to transform social interactions into tangible business outcomes and shape the future of customer engagement.”

"At United Way Worldwide, we’re building a cohesive, social-first customer journey that starts with alignment across teams. Social is most powerful when it’s connected, when every touchpoint from awareness to action to long-term engagement works together to tell one story. We’ve built an integrated approach that creates a clear, consistent thread across everything we do," said Megan Cottongim, Director of Social Media at United Way Worldwide. "Sprout helps us bring that strategy to life, making it easy to collaborate, stay consistent across channels, and use real-time insights to create experiences that feel seamless, intentional, and human."

New and upcoming capabilities include:

Bluesky Publishing & Reporting: Post content, understand performance, and grow brand presence among interest-driven communities on this emerging network.

Post content, understand performance, and grow brand presence among interest-driven communities on this emerging network. TikTok Listening: Unlock deep insights into customer sentiment, brand perception, and trending moments on one of the world’s most influential social platforms.

Unlock deep insights into customer sentiment, brand perception, and trending moments on one of the world’s most influential social platforms. Instagram Partnership Ads and Influencer Marketing Workspaces: Streamline creator collaborations to amplify authentic reach and engagement.

Streamline creator collaborations to amplify authentic reach and engagement. Adobe Express Publishing Integration: Direct publishing from Adobe Express to Sprout delivers higher quality creative and streamlined workflows for more effective campaigns.

Direct publishing from Adobe Express to Sprout delivers higher quality creative and streamlined workflows for more effective campaigns. Canva Publishing Integration: Enables brands to export designed social posts directly from Canva to Sprout in one seamless flow, helping teams publish engaging visuals to social media faster.

Enables brands to export designed social posts directly from Canva to Sprout in one seamless flow, helping teams publish engaging visuals to social media faster. Salesforce Digital Engagement Integration: Enhance customer service across digital messaging channels, voice, and social—all in one workspace with Sprout’s recently announced, upcoming integration .

Enhance customer service across digital messaging channels, voice, and social—all in one workspace with Sprout’s . LinkedIn Personal Profile Metrics and Document Publishing: Increase engagement and run more effective strategies for executive thought leadership.



Tune into Breaking Ground , Sprout’s premier quarterly event for product updates and industry insights, to hear more about these features and their availability.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, crisis management, and AI-powered, predictive business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

