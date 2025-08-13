81% of Canadian Companies are Preparing in Case of Recession

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three-quarters of Canadian companies (76%) are bracing for a recession, with half (51%) believing there will be one in the next twelve months, while 14% think Canada is already in a recession, according to a new Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Businesses aren’t waiting to feel the impact: they’re already shifting gears, scaling back hiring, rewriting long-term plans and making tough choices between protecting today and investing in tomorrow.

The data paints a picture of economic anxiety but also cautious optimism:

A staggering 93% of companies say a recession would impact their organization, with 55% anticipating a significant effect.

33% admit their company may not survive a recession this year, rising to 46% for blue-collar employers.

The looming threat of a recession is already influencing hiring plans, with almost one quarter of companies (22%) not hiring or increasing their headcount this year due to concerns of a

recession. Almost one third of companies (30%) say they would reduce hiring if a recession occurs, and one quarter (23%) would freeze hiring altogether.

In addition, 81% of employers have already taken proactive steps to prepare, including:

Cutting unnecessary expenses (42%)

Adjusting pricing or payment plans (26%)

Reducing inventory (25%)

Cross-training employees to cover tasks for more than one role (23%)

Streamlining processes (22%)

Not filling vacated roles (21%)

Delaying raises or bonuses (20%)







However, the cost of preparation is not just financial; it’s strategic. Many companies are already feeling the strain, as 62% say recession planning has taken time away from efforts to improve their organization’s long-term future.

Despite these concerns, many employers still see opportunities:

71% believe they will be in a better economic position at the end of the year than at the start.

54% view a potential recession as more of a growth opportunity than a threat.

When asked what would help them navigate a downturn, hiring managers pointed to:

Training and upskilling programs (47%)

Mental health resources for employees (33%)

Flexible staffing solutions (33%)

Clearer communication from leadership (28%)

“The most resilient companies don’t just react to economic shifts; they use them as catalysts to become more efficient,” said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. “By streamlining operations and investing in versatile talent, businesses can position themselves for long-term success in any environment.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 2 to 18, 2025, among 500 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at (613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr., is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c6ef19d-b72a-4f02-8d24-cdf58fdd8118