Egnyte Launches AI Agent Builder to Improve Productivity with Secure, User-Driven Automation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced the launch of its Agent Builder. The no-code framework empowers users to create customized AI agents tailored to their specific needs. The tool allows users to automate time-consuming, content-intensive tasks using their own AI agents, which have secure access to their company's internal content and information from the public web.

Egnyte's Agent Builder is an intuitive and secure tool for businesses to harness the power of artificial intelligence at a user level, breaking through the common AI constraints of technical complexity and security concerns. Egnyte's existing AI agents serve as a template that allows non-technical users to leverage as a launching point for their agent creation that can be tested and shared across the organization to ensure consistent, reliable outputs.

"In order to effectively incorporate AI into a business's day-to-day operations, it needs to be placed in the hands of the users who know their content and workflows best," said Amrit Jassal, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Egnyte. "There is a tremendous appetite for AI implementation across the board right now, but there has been a disconnect between the desire to incorporate this technology and the practicality of it. Egnyte's new Agent Builder ensures users can leverage practical AI applications that empower them to focus on strategic, high-value initiatives rather than managing manual, repetitive tasks."

Egnyte's Agent Builder offers users the ability to create agents with varying levels of customization:

Build Custom AI Agents: Experienced users can create unique AI agent prompts to automate repetitive tasks without writing any code. Prompts can be written using natural language and improved upon with Egnyte's built-in, AI-powered Prompt Wizard.

Experienced users can create unique AI agent prompts to automate repetitive tasks without writing any code. Prompts can be written using natural language and improved upon with Egnyte's built-in, AI-powered Prompt Wizard. Leverage Agent Templates: Egnyte's Agent Builder comes with ready-to-use agents that are available as templates to accelerate agent creation. Users can modify and test these agents for accuracy and share them with colleagues to ensure consistent AI-generated results. The templates include: Content Generator, Document Reviewer, Spanish Translator, and Web Search Agent.

Egnyte’s customers have already begun implementing AI agents to transform their workflows, tailored to the needs of their organization. A few examples include creating agents that generate investment memos from extensive CIM documents and compare potential investment opportunities in Financial Services, crafting RFPs for subcontractors in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), and, across industries, Human Resources departments have created agents that help answer HR-related questions from employees, leveraging their internal policies and procedures.

"Our Agent Builder democratizes AI-powered automation so that teams can build the exact tools they need to solve productivity challenges without needing intervention from their engineering teams," said Prasad Gune, Chief Product Officer at Egnyte. "This goes beyond simply improving processes; it represents a fundamental shift in how knowledge-based work gets done, without compromising data privacy and security."

About Egnyte:

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

