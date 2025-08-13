SEDA Experts Adds Mark B. Cohen as Bankruptcy and Restructuring Expert Witness

New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Mark B. Cohen joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Mark has extensive real-world experience in the fields of bankruptcy and restructuring matters,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Mark B. Cohen brings nearly four decades of experience in restructuring and distressed investing, spanning Investment Banking and Private Credit. Throughout his career, he has led complex restructurings and delivered high-return capital solutions for sponsors, corporates, and institutional investors. Mark also provides expert testimony in the fields of bankruptcy and restructuring disputes.

He is the Founder and Managing Member of Bradley Credit Partners LLC, advising financial institutions and alternative investment managers on structuring and executing private credit transactions and joint ventures. His work includes designing tailored financing structures, overseeing modeling and documentation, managing competitive partner-selection processes, and negotiating terms to optimize economic outcomes.

Previously, Mr. Cohen was Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, where he launched a new platform to originate bank loans and Private Credit for a broad client base, including financial sponsors, corporate issuers, and commercial real estate. He led high-profile transactions across acquisition financings, opportunistic credit, and restructuring-related capital raises, including DIPS and Exit Financings in bankruptcy.

Before joining RBC, he spent almost two decades at Deutsche Bank leading Restructuring and Workout activities, as well as Leveraged Finance, originating and arranging large-scale financings, guiding companies through operational and financial restructurings, and managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios of non-performing assets. As Head of Workout, he also managed quarterly portfolio reviews with credit risk management, and directed the dialogue with OCC and FDIC regulators.

Earlier in his career, at UBS he was Executive Director in the Non-Performing Loans and Workout Group, managing over $2 billion in distressed debt and real estate investments across sectors such as utilities, hospitality, and healthcare.

Mr. Cohen holds a double major in Economics and History from the University of Virginia and pursued MBA studies at George Washington University.

