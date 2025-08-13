Small Business Earnings Rose in July Continuing Positive Earnings Streak

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit’s monthly Small Business Earnings Report found that average monthly earnings increased to $92,900 in July 2025, rising nearly 50% from the month prior. This continues a positive run for earnings since January, up nearly 3x from a low point in earnings at the beginning of the year.

Key Findings for July 2025:

Average Monthly Earnings : $92,900 . ( June 2025 : $62,300 – an increase of $30,600)

: . ( : $62,300 – an increase of $30,600) Average Monthly Revenue : $643,300 . ( June 2025 : $614,200 – an increase of $29,100)

: . ( : $614,200 – an increase of $29,100) Average Monthly Expenses : $550,400. ( June 2025 : $551,900 – a decrease of $1,500)



Takeaways:

Small businesses are experiencing rising earnings this summer as revenues have climbed steadily. This uptick in revenue during warmer months is consistent with past years, where summer tends to be a strong period for small businesses. Expenses in July remained flat as businesses regrouped from significant cost inputs earlier this year to avoid the effect of new tariff policies.



Small business uncertainty remains elevated as operators look to navigate the new set of tariffs set into place on August 7th by the Trump administration. Additionally, there is a strong likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at the end of September, leaving business operators hopeful for decreasing borrowing costs.

“Small business owners would be wise to begin planning for potential reinvestment into their companies as interest rates may come down in the fall,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and cofounder of Biz2Credit. “It is a good time to check your credit options if you run a small business, so you can secure funds right away in case you face tariff disruptions or if rates do decline at the Fed’s next meeting.”

Summary

The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report summarizes primary data of companies that applied for funding each month. It assesses the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data provided directly by small to midsized firms in the U.S. as part of the application process on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform. The report provides one of the most up-to-date readings on the financial health of small businesses currently available. Click here to review the Small Business Earnings Report.

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and July 2025.

