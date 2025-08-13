Machine Translation Market Size to Surpass USD 23.53 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Real-Time Multilingual Communication Across Global Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Machine Translation Market was USD 9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 23.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.78% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

AI-Powered Machine Translation Accelerates Global Communication and Content Localization

The rapid expansion of the machine translation sector is being driven by the mounting need for real-time, multilingual communication across industries. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks into translation engines has significantly improved contextual accuracy and efficiency, enabling organizations to localize vast volumes of content without proportionately increasing costs.





According to industry research, more than 80% of worldwide digital content needs to undergo localization, and more than 40% of AI-powered customer support in global enterprises has now been translated in real-time. The U.S. market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to accumulate USD 3.67 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.36% during 2024–2032. The leadership of the country in this sphere is mainly led by significant R&D investment, an early implementation of AI in business, and major market players focusing on industries with the highest and earliest multilingual needs, such as e-commerce, IT, healthcare, tech, etc.

Key Players:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

DeepL GmbH

SYSTRAN International

SDL plc

Lionbridge Technologies

Baidu

AppTek

Machine Translation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.78% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technologies (Statistical Machine Translation (SMT), Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Hybrid Machine Translation (HMT), Example-Based Machine Translation (EBMT), Other Technologies)

• By Application (E-commerce and Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Legal and Government, Manufacturing and Automotive, Healthcare)

• By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)

Segment Analysis

By Technologies

In 2024, Statistical Machine Translation (SMT) dominated the market with 45.40% of revenues, as it is more reliable, has better accuracy, and is more appropriate for structured language translation across various industry verticals. While SMT is still a staple in government and large-scale business translation assignments, especially for tech specs, manuals, or user guides, because of its ability to provide predictable results based on past translations

However, Neural Machine Translation (NMT) is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.68% through 2032, fueled by superior outcomes because of its deep learning attributes in bending towards more nativelike translations. The likes of Google and Microsoft are focusing intensely on strengthening NMT engines to cater to the increasing need for fast, precise multilingual communication.

By Deployment

On-premises deployment reached 32.87% of total revenue in 2024, largely due to the greater need for data security and regulatory compliance in sectors such as defense, government, and finance. On-prem solutions are preferred by organizations in these fields for complete control over proprietary content and offline access.

The cloud-based segment is estimated to witness the strongest CAGR of 12.46% on account of the increasing focus of enterprises on scalable and cost-effective translation solutions, which can be globally accessed. Vendors such as Amazon and DeepL are at the forefront of this transition, providing robust, AI-supported cloud-native solutions with real-time development and integration.

By Application

E-commerce and retail led the market in 2024 with a 41.39% share, driven by the need to localize product information and enhance global customer experiences. Retail giants like Alibaba and Amazon rely on integrated machine translation to streamline multilingual customer service and marketing.

The healthcare sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.05%, propelled by the need for precise multilingual communication in patient care, research, and compliance. Domain-specific NMT models are emerging to ensure medical translation accuracy, with leaders like IBM Watson Health and Google Health developing specialized solutions.

North America Dominates Machine Translation Market as Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

The North America market share accounts for 41.29%, owing to the presence of the Tech Giants, the level of Digitalization in both consumer and Business Operative segments, and the demand coming from several industry verticals such as healthcare, e-grocery, and government. The U.S. is ahead of the pack, given its technological prowess, massive investment in both AI and NLP, and its extensive enterprise adoption.

Europe, where a large portion remains, but a more stringent compliance and localization environment (especially in legal, automotive, and tourism) drives enterprise-level machine translation. The German market is unique in Europe by virtue of its more substantial manufacturing base and need for local language tech documentation.

Among other regions, the Asia-Pacific process analytics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.98% as the demand for process intelligence rises along with rapid digitalization in countries such as China and India, government initiatives to promote artificial intelligence in business, and increasing cross-border e-commerce.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America are gradually catching up with strong momentum driven by digital transformation and growing consumption of online content, with the UAE and Brazil leading the pack for their focus on AI initiatives.

Recent Developments

May 2025 – SYSTRAN collaborated with Sinequa to integrate AI Legal Assistants with multilingual eDiscovery solutions to improve global legal processes and productivity.

