The Mr. MISTR Pageant Is Here: 12 Men, 2 Drag Icons, 1 Crown, 0 Shirts

Miami, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who will be crowned Mr. MISTR? How did he get that sash on over a harness? And why is he holding a bottle of lube like it’s a bouquet?

All your questions will be answered in the Mr. MISTR Pageant. Created by MISTR, the nation’s #1 LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health, the Mr. MISTR Pageant is high-glam, high-camp, and just barely within Instagram’s community guidelines, starring the 2025 class of MISTRs in the raunchiest, realest, most ridiculous pageant you’ll see this Pride season.

Hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks and judged (harshly) by Violet Chachki, the Mr. MISTR Pageant is a little Drop Dead Gorgeous, a little Drag Race, and a whole lot of “why is this stunning man twirling in a jockstrap while talking about DoxyPEP?”

“We can talk about HIV prevention, or we can throw a shirtless pageant judged by drag royalty,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “The Mr. MISTR Pageant is fun, flirty, and a little unhinged. It’s proof that sexual health can be a party.”

With 500,000+ patients and counting, MISTR is the only national telehealth platform delivering 100% free PrEP (a daily pill that reduces the risk of HIV by 99%) and DoxyPEP (an STI prevention pill taken after sex) for both insured and uninsured patients. When used together, they offer next-level protection and MISTR makes it fast, free, and delivered discreetly to your door. No insurance required.

The full cast of 2025 MISTR stars in the Mr. MISTR Pageant, including: Bruno Alcantara, Harold Cabrera Ruiz, Chase Carlson, Christian Dante White, Dany Juvier, Kyle Krieger, Jordan Lipes, David Oberto, Robert Pérez, Ty Talley, Doryin Thames, Dru Vu – All serving face, body, and full sexual health advocacy.

Watch episodes of the Mr. MISTR Pageant now at @heymistr on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok— and visit mistr.comto get on PrEP and DoxyPEP with zero cost, zero judgment, and zero excuses.

ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit www.mistr.com.

