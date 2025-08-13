The Mr. MISTR Pageant Is Here: 12 Men, 2 Drag Icons, 1 Crown, 0 Shirts

Violet Chachki and Mistress host the world’s hottest fake pageant, part education, part parody, 100% iconic, and fully powered by free online PrEP and DoxyPEP

 | Source: MISTR MISTR

Miami, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who will be crowned Mr. MISTR? How did he get that sash on over a harness? And why is he holding a bottle of lube like it’s a bouquet? 

All your questions will be answered in the Mr. MISTR Pageant. Created by MISTR, the nation’s #1 LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health, the Mr. MISTR Pageant is high-glam, high-camp, and just barely within Instagram’s community guidelines, starring the 2025 class of MISTRs in the raunchiest, realest, most ridiculous pageant you’ll see this Pride season.

Hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks and judged (harshly) by Violet Chachki, the Mr. MISTR Pageant is a little Drop Dead Gorgeous, a little Drag Race, and a whole lot of “why is this stunning man twirling in a jockstrap while talking about DoxyPEP?”

“We can talk about HIV prevention, or we can throw a shirtless pageant judged by drag royalty,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “The Mr. MISTR Pageant is fun, flirty, and a little unhinged. It’s proof that sexual health can be a party.” 

With 500,000+ patients and counting, MISTR is the only national telehealth platform delivering 100% free PrEP (a daily pill that reduces the risk of HIV by 99%) and DoxyPEP (an STI prevention pill taken after sex) for both insured and uninsured patients. When used together, they offer next-level protection and MISTR makes it fast, free, and delivered discreetly to your door. No insurance required.

The full cast of 2025 MISTR stars in the Mr. MISTR Pageant, including: Bruno AlcantaraHarold Cabrera RuizChase CarlsonChristian Dante WhiteDany JuvierKyle KriegerJordan LipesDavid ObertoRobert PérezTy TalleyDoryin ThamesDru Vu – All serving face, body, and full sexual health advocacy. 

Watch episodes of the Mr. MISTR Pageant now at @heymistr on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok— and visit mistr.comto get on PrEP and DoxyPEP with zero cost, zero judgment, and zero excuses.

# # #

ABOUT MISTR
MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit www.mistr.com

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Who will be crowned Mr. MISTR? 
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                PREP
                            
                            
                                AIDS
                            
                            
                                HIV
                            
                            
                                HIV Prevention
                            
                            
                                healthcare
                            
                            
                                gay
                            
                            
                                LGBT
                            
                            
                                LGBTQ
                            
                            
                                telehealth
                            
                            
                                drag
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading