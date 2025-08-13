PLI and Stanford Law School Announce New Series Hosted by Alex Su

NEW YORK and STANFORD, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal professionals today need to keep pace with unprecedented changes in the law, business, and technology — all while managing their career and practice. A new series from Practising Law Institute (PLI) and Stanford Law School, hosted by legal influencer Alex Su, provides a unique way for the legal community to stay on top of key trends shaping the industry while earning continuing legal education (CLE) credits.

Under Review with Alex Su, a CLE-accredited video series, features conversations with practitioners, academics, changemakers, and others at the intersection of law and business. A recognized thought leader in the legal space, Alex Su helps listeners understand where the profession is, and where it’s headed, with each episode including discussions in three segments:

Hot topics in legal news and how they’re shaping the profession

A “big idea” from academia, and how it connects to the real world of practice

A conversation with a changemaker offering insights and inspiration



The first episode opens with leading corporate law scholars Robert Bartlett (Stanford Law) and Eric Talley (Columbia Law) discussing Delaware’s dominance in corporate law and how recent legal changes impact corporate advising, stakeholder protections, and national governance trends. In the second segment, Stanford Law Professor Lisa Larrimore Ouellette addresses the growing role of AI in legal education. Her cutting-edge research on whether AI can assist or replace traditional office hours demonstrates the transformative potential — and limitations — of large language models in legal learning and research. Finally, Kristin Sverchek, former General Counsel and President of Lyft, shares her inspiring career journey and lessons learned in building trust, managing risk, and transitioning into high-impact leadership roles.

“As the premier nonprofit learning organization for legal professionals, we are thrilled to collaborate with Stanford Law, a leader in shaping legal minds, on this innovative new series,” says PLI President Sharon L. Crane. “Under Review with Alex Su adds to our growing collection of content, from our short-form modules to interactive exercises to podcasts and traditional programs, that can help lawyers make sense of the rapidly changing legal and business environment and position themselves for success in their careers.”

“Both Stanford Law and PLI recognized the need for a different type of program to capture the news, research, and ideas transforming the legal profession,” adds Adam Sterling, Associate Dean of Executive Education and Strategic Partnerships at Stanford Law School.

“I’m excited to work with Stanford Law and PLI in developing a podcast that’s practical, relevant, and a little fun,” says Alex Su. “The unique ‘variety show’ format of the series allows us to deliver insights from experts and changemakers at the intersection of the legal and business worlds in an informative and engaging way.”

New episodes of Under Review with Alex Su will be released monthly. The full, CLE-accredited version will be available at no cost for PLI Privileged Members at PLI.edu. Law schools and students can visit PLI’s Law School Hub to learn about complimentary access options. In addition, Stanford Law will make a free podcast version available on all major streaming platforms beginning September 8.

Kirsten Talmage, SVP, Strategic Planning and Business Analysis and Adam Sterling, Associate Dean of Executive Education and Strategic Partnerships developed and finalized the collaboration for PLI and Stanford Law School, respectively.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About the Host

Alex Su is the Chief Revenue Officer of Latitude Legal, a provider of fractional attorneys for law firms and legal departments. Prior to Latitude, Alex held sales and marketing roles at multiple venture-backed startups serving the legal industry. He is a fellow at Stanford Law School and a member of the Fastcase 50, a group recognized for “leading the charge on innovation in the law.” Earlier in his career, Alex served as a law clerk to the Hon. Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois and worked for Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. Alex graduated from Northwestern Law in 2010, where he was an editor of the law review and the student commencement speaker.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco.

About Stanford Law School

Stanford Law School is one of the nation’s leading institutions for legal scholarship and education. Its alumni are among the most influential decision makers in law, politics, business, and high technology. Faculty members argue before the Supreme Court, testify before Congress, produce outstanding legal scholarship and empirical analysis, and contribute regularly to the nation’s press as legal and policy experts. Stanford Law School has established a model for legal education that provides rigorous interdisciplinary training, hands-on experience, global perspective and a focus on public service.