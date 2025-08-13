Grady Health System Named Recipient of Scholarship Program from Joint Commission and the National Association for Healthcare Quality

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the strategic alliance between Joint Commission and the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) to improve global healthcare, the organizations announce today the recipients of their inaugural Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ)® scholarship initiative. Awarding CPHQ scholarships furthers the alliance’s bold goal of advancing patient safety and healthcare Quality around the world by helping to prepare and identify professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve patient care and outcomes.

The scholarship program will fund 30 CPHQ certifications at three safety net hospitals across the United States, including:

Cook County Health, Chicago

Grady Health System, Atlanta

Jackson Health System, Miami

Each hospital will select a specified number of individuals from their institution to receive complimentary CPHQ exam preparation materials and a waiver for the CPHQ examination fee.

CPHQ is the only accredited certification in healthcare Quality. As such, it is the gold standard for validating the industry-standard competencies required to deliver healthcare Quality excellence. Peer-reviewed research finds those holding their CPHQ certification perform at more advanced levels of Quality competencies than their peers. Additionally, CPHQs report responsibilities across a broader scope of work and are more likely to hold higher job titles.

“The CPHQ scholarship program will contribute greatly to advancing the quality improvement initiatives at the three safety net hospitals,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, Joint Commission and Joint Commission International. “Having healthcare professionals with their CPHQ is especially valuable to safety net hospitals, as they provide care to the most at-risk patient populations with complex healthcare needs. Together, with NAHQ, Joint Commission is helping to ensure that all people always receive the safest and highest quality care across all settings.”

“We know now more than ever, healthcare organizations – and particularly those in underserved communities – are under tremendous financial pressure. Removing the cost barrier for this important certification helps ensure that safe, high quality, and financially sustainable healthcare will continue,” says Stephanie Mercado, CEO, NAHQ.

To learn more about CPHQ certification, please visit https://nahq.org/credentials/cphq-certified-professional-in-healthcare-quality/.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of Quality & Safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard for Quality competencies through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare Quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build Quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and Quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org.