Ozak AI Secures $1.8M With Multiple Partnerships, Fueling Its Path to $1 Launch





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI is proving to be one of 2025’s most exciting crypto presales, officially surpassing $1.8 million raised as momentum continues to build. The project’s rapid growth has been fueled by its innovative AI-powered market intelligence platform, strategic partnerships, and a presale structure designed to reward investors. With a target launch price of $1, the current entry point of $0.005 offers investors the potential for an extraordinary 200x return if projections are met.

Beyond the impressive fundraising, Ozak AI is securing a growing community of developers who believe in its mission to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain efficiency. This combination is increasingly attractive to crypto traders seeking real-time, data-driven tools that can enhance decision-making in volatile markets.

Ozak AI Overview

Ozak AI delivers advanced, AI-generated market insights in real time, packaging institutional-grade analytics into an accessible format for everyday traders. Its goal is simple: reduce the delay between market-moving events and investor action. The platform’s AI models scan global markets, detect patterns, and broadcast trade signals instantly, helping users capitalize on opportunities before they disappear.





Currently in the 4th stage of the OZ presale , Ozak AI has sold over 110 million $OZ tokens, further cementing its strong early adoption. The project is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko and has successfully completed both a CertiK audit and an internal code review. These listings and audits provide transparency and credibility—two factors critical for winning investor trust in the crowded crypto presale space.





Ozak AI x Weblume: AI-Driven Web3 Creation

In a move to expand its ecosystem, Ozak AI has partnered with Weblume, a no-code Web3 builder that empowers users to create smart contracts, decentralized applications (dApps), and fully functional blockchain websites in minutes. This partnership allows Ozak AI’s real-time market signals to be directly integrated into Weblume’s drag-and-drop interface.

The result? Creators can instantly launch data-rich dashboards and on-chain apps without writing a single line of code. Imagine an NFT marketplace that displays live trading sentiment or a DeFi dashboard that auto-updates with the latest market opportunities—all powered by Ozak AI’s intelligence layer. For builders and investors alike, this collaboration represents a major step toward making blockchain innovation faster, smarter, and more accessible.

Ozak AI in Vietnam: Signature Cocktails and Vietnamese Cà Phê

The Ozak AI team recently made waves at GM Vietnam, hosting a mix of networking and community-building events that blended cultural flavor with blockchain innovation. From Saturday night’s neon-lit Sundown Signals Mixer to Sunday’s Roadshow Brunch fueled by authentic Vietnamese cà phê, the events drew a crowd of investors, builders, and KOLs eager to connect.

The energy in Hanoi was electric, with countless “we should definitely build that” moments sparking new collaborations. Ozak AI extended special thanks to partners like Manta Network, BD Ventures, TCVN Community, Souls Labs, MPost, and Yellow for making the events a huge success. While GM Vietnam is wrapped, the partnerships and projects it inspired are just beginning to take shape—setting the stage for Ozak AI’s growing global presence.

Ozak AI x SINT: Who Is SINT?

One of Ozak AI’s most compelling collaborations is with SINT, a platform describing itself as a “one-click AI upgrade” for any product—Web2 or Web3. SINT brings a powerful stack of autonomous agents, cross-chain bridges, and voice-driven interfaces that can transform static applications into self-operating ecosystems.

Its features include

AI Agents for Trading & UX—Bots that execute trades, manage portfolios, and even moderate communities—without requiring coding skills.

Cross-Chain Connectivity—Seamless integration with Ethereum, Solana, BNB, Cosmos, and more through its MCP Layer.

Voice Command Capabilities—Execute on-chain actions simply by speaking, e.g., “swap half my USDC to ETH.”

White-Label SDK—A plug-and-play toolkit for embedding AI logic into apps, devices, and extensions.

With over 60,000 users, 4,500+ daily AI agent interactions, and $320,000 in revenue in just three months, SINT has quickly proven market demand for its services.

Why Ozak AI and SINT Make Sense Together

The collaboration between Ozak AI and SINT lies in their complementary strengths—Ozak AI reduces information latency, while SINT reduces user effort. Together, they can transform market intelligence into hands-free execution, enabling traders to act instantly on verified AI signals without manually navigating complex platforms.

Both teams share a commitment to accessibility, transparency, and on-chain verifiability. Ozak AI timestamps every signal, while SINT tracks agent performance through its Return-on-Advice (ROA) system. This level of transparency lets users see exactly when a signal was issued, what action was taken, and what result it achieved.

The potential feedback loop is powerful: more AI agent activity generates more market data for Ozak AI’s models, while improved signals enhance SINT’s execution quality—boosting user trust and engagement.





As Ozak AI nears the $2M fundraising milestone and strengthens its network of strategic partnerships, the project’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. With its launch price set at $1, the current presale valuation offers investors an asymmetric opportunity in a market increasingly hungry for AI-driven blockchain solutions.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

