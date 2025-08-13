All Talentz Showcases Global Outsourcing Excellence at SHRM 2025 Conference in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Talentz, a leading global outsourcing company, proudly marked its debut appearance at the SHRM 2025 Annual Conference & Expo, held from June 29 – July 2 at the San Diego Convention Center. The event, widely regarded as the world’s largest gathering of HR professionals, attracted over 26,000 attendees and featured more than 650 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in human resource management.

All Talentz has rapidly become a trusted global outsourcing partner for international businesses by handling all employment complexities, from recruitment, to payroll, compliance and benefits, talent management etc., while offering a 30-day replacement guarantee to ensure talent alignment and performance. All Talentz has onboarded over 110 companies across the US and Canada in the last 3years of operations

All Talentz is also ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified, underscoring its highest commitment to data security and compliance.

From Booth #329, All Talentz highlighted its commitment to transforming how businesses approach talent acquisition by offering tailored, remote staffing solutions across multiple industries, including technology, insurance, healthcare, construction, and restoration. The company’s participation served as a strategic move to connect with HR leaders and demonstrate the untapped potential of outsourcing high-quality talent from Nigeria and other emerging markets.





“Our model is elegantly simple yet powerfully effective. We connect global companies with thoroughly vetted, highly skilled remote professionals, helping them save up to 70% in staffing costs while ensuring world-class quality,” said Sadiq Isu, CEO and Co-Founder of All Talentz. “SHRM 2025 gave us an incredible platform to showcase this value proposition to the global HR stage.”

Michael Nwoseh Business Development Director, All Talentz also added “we have fundamentally de-risked the outsourcing equation for international companies, by handling the intricacies of recruitment, to payroll management, while providing companies the opportunity to tap into highly skilled workforce from any part of the globe”

Representing All Talentz at SHRM 2025 were Sadiq Isu (Founder & CEO) and Michael Nwoseh (Business Development Director), both of whom engaged with hundreds of HR professionals, decision-makers, and potential partners throughout the conference.

About All Talentz

All Talentz is a strategic outsourcing partner delivering tailored staffing solutions to businesses in the restoration, insurance, construction, technology, and healthcare industries. With a team of trained professionals, All Talentz empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence through our well-trained, highly experienced, thoroughly vetted employee solutions.

About SHRM

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally. Discover more at SHRM.org.

