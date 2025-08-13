2025 Winners of the 31st-Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship Announced

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., is pleased to announce the names of its 2025 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients. The annual scholarship program — now in its 31st year — grants 10 awards of $1,000 each to qualifying students affected by bleeding disorders who can best demonstrate scholastic achievement, community service, and financial need.

Congratulations to the 2025 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:

Christopher Ambrosio, Lynbrook, NY

Emily Alvarez Huerta, Fresno, CA

Eva Brandon-Sanchez, Lafayette, OR

Jocelyn Doerr, Blandon, PA

Karissa Doerr, Blandon, PA

James Hensley, Manhattan, KS

Luke Luckey, Manchester, MI

Kathryn Morrison, Zelienople, PA

Caitlyn Myers, Logan, OH

Rose Penwell, Jenison, MI

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of 5-year-old Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on August 27, 1994. Awards provide financial assistance to students who meet scholarship qualifications and who have hemophilia (or a similar bleeding disorder) and/or a family member with a bleeding disorder. Applicants submitted an essay describing how their education will be used to serve others and to encourage self-improvement and enrichment.

“We’re eternally grateful to have been able to assist in a small way by helping with educational expenses for young students living with a chronic bleeding disorder,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises. “Eric’s life was tragically cut short by the fear of an economic burden on a family associated with caring for a child diagnosed with hemophilia. We hope that each of this year’s inspirational winners takes a moment to reflect on Eric’s memory, as this small blessing serves as a tribute to his legacy. May Eric’s story continue to touch us as deeply today as it did 31 years ago.”

Online applications for the 2026 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship may be submitted online starting Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The last day to apply will be Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Winners will be announced in May 2026. Visit the Nufactor Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website to learn more.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, plasminogen, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®, URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, and is a URAC Certified Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence. Please visit LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion company Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit FFF Enterprises’ news site, as well as LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more information about the company.

