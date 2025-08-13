Astrotech to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in September 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) today announced that Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Cañas, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 as part of the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Investors can register and request meetings with management via their HC Wainwright representative or Astrotech Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech Corporation is a mass spectrometry company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech’s core technology to serve specialized markets:

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications.

develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications. AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry.

designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry. Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing. BreathTech is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions.

is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions. EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental testing solutions that integrate gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for use in challenging field environments.





Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

Company Contact:

Jennifer Cañas

Chief Financial Officer, Astrotech Corporation

(512) 485-9530

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director, Darrow Associates

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

