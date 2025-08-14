Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
14 August 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 13 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):460.095433

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,400,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 21,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,236,387 have voting rights and 3,111,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE460.09543315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
135459.0008:09:53LSE  
251459.0008:09:53LSE  
241459.0008:09:53LSE  
90460.0009:17:17LSE  
98460.0009:17:17LSE  
52459.5009:17:25LSE  
15459.5009:17:25LSE  
1459.5009:17:25LSE  
294460.0010:08:14LSE  
169458.5010:20:32LSE  
93458.5010:20:32LSE  
208457.0011:30:11LSE  
74457.0011:33:46LSE  
115457.0011:33:46LSE  
306458.5011:55:49LSE  
189457.0011:55:55LSE  
16457.0012:29:01LSE  
9457.0012:29:01LSE  
164457.0012:58:32LSE  
189457.0012:58:32LSE  
163457.0012:58:32LSE  
18457.0012:58:32LSE  
8457.0012:58:32LSE  
17458.0013:04:42LSE  
9458.0013:04:42LSE  
19458.0013:04:42LSE  
503458.0013:04:42LSE  
22457.5013:08:00LSE  
16457.5013:08:00LSE  
173457.5013:08:00LSE  
83457.5013:08:00LSE  
16457.5013:08:00LSE  
161457.5013:08:00LSE  
87457.0013:08:00LSE  
34457.0013:09:00LSE  
33457.0013:09:00LSE  
16457.0013:09:00LSE  
19457.0013:21:21LSE  
189457.0013:21:21LSE  
13457.0013:25:20LSE  
67460.0014:30:45LSE  
121460.0014:30:45LSE  
344459.5014:35:22LSE  
168460.0014:57:08LSE  
189460.0014:57:08LSE  
96460.0014:57:08LSE  
189461.0015:00:05LSE  
189461.0015:00:05LSE  
189461.0015:00:06LSE  
127461.0015:00:10LSE  
16461.0015:00:10LSE  
46461.0015:00:12LSE  
189461.0015:00:14LSE  
189461.0015:01:00LSE  
109461.0015:01:00LSE  
92461.0015:01:00LSE  
16461.0015:04:31LSE  
173461.0015:04:31LSE  
16461.0015:04:46LSE  
82461.0015:05:00LSE  
16461.0015:05:00LSE  
75461.0015:09:16LSE  
16461.0015:09:18LSE  
16461.0015:09:34LSE  
16461.0015:09:51LSE  
107461.0015:10:00LSE  
16461.0015:10:00LSE  
16461.0015:16:35LSE  
2461.0015:29:37LSE  
22461.0015:29:37LSE  
8461.0015:29:37LSE  
8461.0015:29:37LSE  
45461.5015:35:33LSE  
159461.5015:35:33LSE  
152461.5015:38:26LSE  
50461.5015:38:26LSE  
37461.5015:38:26LSE  
151461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:04LSE  
189461.0015:40:07LSE  
189461.0015:40:07LSE  
189461.0015:40:07LSE  
187461.5015:46:32LSE  
189461.0015:47:10LSE  
189461.0015:47:10LSE  
189461.0015:47:10LSE  
189461.0015:47:11LSE  
189461.0015:47:11LSE  
189461.0015:47:13LSE  
189461.0015:47:13LSE  
189461.0015:47:13LSE  
189461.0015:47:13LSE  
189461.0015:47:20LSE  
189461.0015:47:46LSE  
189461.0015:47:46LSE  
189461.0015:47:47LSE  
73461.0015:47:49LSE  
116461.0015:47:49LSE  
21461.0015:47:49LSE  
168461.0015:50:52LSE  
202461.0015:50:53LSE  
189461.0015:50:53LSE  
86461.0015:50:53LSE  
103461.0015:50:53LSE  
189461.0015:50:53LSE  
189461.0015:50:53LSE  
189461.0015:50:53LSE  
189461.0015:50:53LSE  
189461.0015:50:53LSE  
169461.0015:50:53LSE  

