LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

14 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 13 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 460.095433

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,400,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 21,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,236,387 have voting rights and 3,111,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 460.095433 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 135 459.00 08:09:53 LSE 251 459.00 08:09:53 LSE 241 459.00 08:09:53 LSE 90 460.00 09:17:17 LSE 98 460.00 09:17:17 LSE 52 459.50 09:17:25 LSE 15 459.50 09:17:25 LSE 1 459.50 09:17:25 LSE 294 460.00 10:08:14 LSE 169 458.50 10:20:32 LSE 93 458.50 10:20:32 LSE 208 457.00 11:30:11 LSE 74 457.00 11:33:46 LSE 115 457.00 11:33:46 LSE 306 458.50 11:55:49 LSE 189 457.00 11:55:55 LSE 16 457.00 12:29:01 LSE 9 457.00 12:29:01 LSE 164 457.00 12:58:32 LSE 189 457.00 12:58:32 LSE 163 457.00 12:58:32 LSE 18 457.00 12:58:32 LSE 8 457.00 12:58:32 LSE 17 458.00 13:04:42 LSE 9 458.00 13:04:42 LSE 19 458.00 13:04:42 LSE 503 458.00 13:04:42 LSE 22 457.50 13:08:00 LSE 16 457.50 13:08:00 LSE 173 457.50 13:08:00 LSE 83 457.50 13:08:00 LSE 16 457.50 13:08:00 LSE 161 457.50 13:08:00 LSE 87 457.00 13:08:00 LSE 34 457.00 13:09:00 LSE 33 457.00 13:09:00 LSE 16 457.00 13:09:00 LSE 19 457.00 13:21:21 LSE 189 457.00 13:21:21 LSE 13 457.00 13:25:20 LSE 67 460.00 14:30:45 LSE 121 460.00 14:30:45 LSE 344 459.50 14:35:22 LSE 168 460.00 14:57:08 LSE 189 460.00 14:57:08 LSE 96 460.00 14:57:08 LSE 189 461.00 15:00:05 LSE 189 461.00 15:00:05 LSE 189 461.00 15:00:06 LSE 127 461.00 15:00:10 LSE 16 461.00 15:00:10 LSE 46 461.00 15:00:12 LSE 189 461.00 15:00:14 LSE 189 461.00 15:01:00 LSE 109 461.00 15:01:00 LSE 92 461.00 15:01:00 LSE 16 461.00 15:04:31 LSE 173 461.00 15:04:31 LSE 16 461.00 15:04:46 LSE 82 461.00 15:05:00 LSE 16 461.00 15:05:00 LSE 75 461.00 15:09:16 LSE 16 461.00 15:09:18 LSE 16 461.00 15:09:34 LSE 16 461.00 15:09:51 LSE 107 461.00 15:10:00 LSE 16 461.00 15:10:00 LSE 16 461.00 15:16:35 LSE 2 461.00 15:29:37 LSE 22 461.00 15:29:37 LSE 8 461.00 15:29:37 LSE 8 461.00 15:29:37 LSE 45 461.50 15:35:33 LSE 159 461.50 15:35:33 LSE 152 461.50 15:38:26 LSE 50 461.50 15:38:26 LSE 37 461.50 15:38:26 LSE 151 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:04 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:07 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:07 LSE 189 461.00 15:40:07 LSE 187 461.50 15:46:32 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:10 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:10 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:10 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:11 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:11 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:13 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:13 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:13 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:13 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:20 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:46 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:46 LSE 189 461.00 15:47:47 LSE 73 461.00 15:47:49 LSE 116 461.00 15:47:49 LSE 21 461.00 15:47:49 LSE 168 461.00 15:50:52 LSE 202 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 189 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 86 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 103 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 189 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 189 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 189 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 189 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 189 461.00 15:50:53 LSE 169 461.00 15:50:53 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.