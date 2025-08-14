12 Hot Picks! HTX Crypto Gem Hunt (12th Anniversary Special Edition): Discover Premium Assets and Wealth Opportunities for the Next Crypto Cycle





PANAMA CITY, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, is celebrating its 12th anniversary with a landmark initiative, the Crypto Gem Hunt: Special Edition. As the crypto market enters a new value discovery cycle in 2025—driven by favorable policies, technological advancements, and new all-time highs for Bitcoin—HTX is empowering users to seize the next wave of growth. Guided by the principles of value selection, trend forecasting, and potential discovery, this report highlights 12 high-quality tokens with strong long-term potential and significant market appeal.

12 Cryptos in a Nutshell: Covering Diverse Sectors and Balancing Hot Trends with Long-Term Value

1. Leading Sectors | Meme and AI: The Perfect Blend of Technology and Community Sentiment

TRUMP (SOL MEME) Launch Date: January 18, 2025 | Gain: 850%

Drawing on the political influence of President Donald Trump, $TRUMP fuses meme culture with current events to spark strong community consensus and viral growth.

FARTCOIN (SOL MEME) Launch Date: October 23, 2024 | Gain: 8844%

Fartcoin draws inspiration from Truth Terminal and serves as a powerful catalyst for market sentiment and showcasing the explosive growth potential of the Meme economy.

ACTSOL (AI MEME) Launch Date: April 2, 2024 | Gain: 12,079.5%

The project showcases a compelling narrative between technological innovation and market sentiment. It also interacts with artificial intelligence in an egalitarian network manner.

MOODENG (SOL MEME) Launch Date: September 23, 2024 | Gain: 961.5%

Inspired by Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo from Thailand beloved worldwide for its charming looks and playful antics, MOODENG rapidly captured the hearts of Meme communities around the globe.

2. NFT & RWA Sectors | Leading Projects Show Signs of Recovery

PENGU (Pudgy Penguins) (NFT/Digital IP) Launch Date: December 23, 2024 | Gain: 520%

The Pudgy Penguins NFT collection features 8,888 unique penguin avatars. Its huge popularity stems from a robust digital IP and an avatar-driven community economic model.

ONDO (RWA) Launch Date: January 18, 2024 | Gain: 262.1%

As a benchmark RWA project, ONDO bridges real-world assets with blockchain technology, unlocking new opportunities at the intersection of traditional finance and Web3.





3. Steady-Growth Sectors | Stablecoins and Governance Tokens: Explorers Navigating Asset Backing and Favorable Policy Trends

USD1 (Stablecoin/Regulated Payment) Launch Date: May 6, 2025 | Price: Stable

USD1 is a fully backed, compliant stablecoin issued by the Trump family backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) . It is well-positioned in the growing trend of stablecoin regulation.

HTX (Governance Token) Launch Date: January 20, 2024

The HTX token, pivotal to HTX DAO, plays a crucial role as a dedicated supporter of the visionaries driving decentralized economy advancements. HTX token holders actively participate in decentralized governance through voting, emphasizing inclusivity.



4. Public Chain & Derivative Asset Sectors | Key Infrastructure of Major Public Chains

ETH (ETH ECO) Launch Date: April 9, 2018

As the world's largest smart contract platform, Ethereum serves as the core infrastructure for multiple sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, AI, and RWAs.

TRX (TRON) Launch Date: January 29, 2018

As the core asset of the TRON ecosystem, TRX underpins a comprehensive suite of “Tron Family” products, forming a powerful, functional, and highly active ecosystem.

SOL (SOLANA) Launch Date: December 1, 2020

Solana serves as the backbone for numerous viral Meme projects. Its vibrant ecosystem and active developer community have made it the technical engine driving the meme boom.

SYRUP (STAKING) Launch Date: May 8, 2025

By combining the strengths of traditional institutional lending with DeFi, Maple has achieved steady, accelerated growth.

From Hot Trends to True Value: Guiding Principle for the Crypto Gem Hunt Program

With new trends constantly emerging in the crypto market, projects that endure through both bull and bear cycles need more than just good ideas. They require strong ecosystem support, engaged community backing, and a clear path to long-term value. HTX's Crypto Gem Hunt Program was initiated to uncover such projects. By carefully analyzing popular narratives and key sectors, it has identified high-quality assets that combine market buzz with lasting potential.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

