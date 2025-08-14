Alm. Brand Group receives credit ratings from Moody's Ratings

Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S receives an 'A2' insurance financial strength rating from Moody's Ratings

Today, Alm. Brand Group announces that the international credit rating agency, Moody’s Ratings, has assigned Alm. Brand Group their official credit ratings. The credit ratings from Moody’s Ratings supplement the existing credit ratings from Fitch Ratings and further cement Alm. Brand’s strong financial position.

Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S, Alm. Brand A/S and existing bond issues have been rated by Moody’s Ratings. Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S has been assigned an insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of ’A2’. At the same time, Alm. Brand A/S has been assigned the long-term issuer rating of ’Baa1’. Both ratings have a stable outlook, reflecting Moody’s Ratings’ expectation that Alm. Brand’s creditworthiness will remain stable. Alm. Brand A/S’ existing Tier 2 and Restricted Tier 1 bond issues have been assigned issue ratings of ’Baa2’ and ’Baa3’, respectively.

Moody's Ratings will continuously update their credit ratings, which can be found on Alm. Brand A/S' Investor Relations website here Alm. Brand - Rating and regulation.

