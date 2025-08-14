GEN Korean BBQ Expands Internationally with Three New South Korean Locations

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced the grand opening of three international locations in South Korea.

“We are excited to announce the opening of three new international locations in South Korea: two GEN locations and one KAN Sushi,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “The expansion of opening these three locations is another milestone for GEN, as it represents confidence entering the South Korean market.”



About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 53 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

