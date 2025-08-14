Waterly Secures $4M to Power the Future of Water Asset, Data, Sample Management and More - Funding from Burnt Island Ventures and Emerald will multiply the Waterly platform’s reach

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterly is honored to announce we’ve closed a $4 million Series A round led by the incredible water savants at Burnt Island Ventures and strong international muscle from Emerald. As we celebrate our 1,000th system, 5,000th user and millions of data points, the water community’s hunger for change is evident. With the support of our new partners, we plan to keep that momentum going.

Waterly was created with Water Superheroes in mind. People who lose sleep to make sure our water is safe. These people deserve a platform that is built specifically for water and helps them to run their water and wastewater systems more efficiently and effectively. Our plan is to use the funds to scale up our team so we can support large and small systems alike; from investor-owned or contract operated utilities to industrial water systems to rural water systems.

“Waterly has had such a great impact on simplifying and derisking water asset and data management in North America. With Burnt Island Ventures and Emerald supporting our vision of Smart Water for Everyone and the Waterly community of thousands of water and wastewater superheroes, our tech is going to change the world.”

Chris Sosnowski, Waterly, CEO

Waterly’s Platform includes:

Rounds: Digitize plant operations and reporting

Assets: Establish a simple digital, vertical asset management system

Analytics: Build on your data with enterprise visualization and insight tools

Samples: Integrate water sampling, chain of custody and lab data





“Chris and his team have built an intuitive, secure, and scalable platform that’s beloved by operators and we’re excited to support their mission of bringing smart water tools to every corner of the market.”

Clayton MacDougald, Emerald, Investment Director - Water

“Clean, reliable water depends on good data, and Waterly makes that possible. Their approach takes the guesswork out of managing water systems—whether you’re running a major utility or a rural community plant—and brings the entire sector into the digital age.”

Christine Boyle, Burnt Island Ventures, General Partner

Waterly is honored to have the backing of two of the most powerful water VCs in the world to be able to continue to create tech that serves water stewards in all roles all over the world. Thank you!

About Waterly

What gets us up in the morning every day are the faithful stewards of water, wastewater, stormwater, and greywater who are some of the grittiest, hard-working, people you will ever meet. The often-unsung heroes of water and wastewater that combine chemistry, physics, math, hydraulics, biology, and common-sense know-how wake up and work tirelessly every day to make sure that when you open your faucet or flush your toilet, you can be certain things will work as expected. Waterly exists to create tech that educates and empowers water stewards everywhere.

About Burnt Island Ventures

Burnt Island Ventures was founded in 2020 to find, fund, and support the best water entrepreneurs in the world, filling a clear gap in the $1.6 trillion industry's funding structure. Our team has deep specialized water expertise, and we have built market-leading investment support infrastructure through the BIV Platform. www.burntislandventures.com

About Emerald

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

Bold Ideas. Bright Future. www.emerald.vc

