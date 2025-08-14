Students Earn Top Awards at 42nd Annual Research Science Institute at MIT

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce the award winners for oral and written presentations chosen from 100 participants by an eminent panel of judges at the 42nd annual Research Science Institute (RSI), sponsored in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Each of the award winners received $1,000 scholarship awards from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Top 5 Written Research:

Jayveer Kochhar , Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, India

, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, India Sum Yuet Keisha Kwok (Hong Kong), St. Paul’s Girls’ School, London, UK

(Hong Kong), St. Paul’s Girls’ School, London, UK Susie Lu (Sammamish, Washington), Stanford Online High School, Stanford, California

(Sammamish, Washington), Stanford Online High School, Stanford, California Suzuko Ohshima , North Hollywood High School, North Hollywood, California

, North Hollywood High School, North Hollywood, California Celine Zhang (Scottsdale, Arizona), Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, New Hampshire





Top 5 Oral Presentations:

Scarlet Gitelson , Latin School of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

, Latin School of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois Judy Li , (Shenzhen, China), Wycombe Abbey School, High Wycombe, United Kingdom

, (Shenzhen, China), Wycombe Abbey School, High Wycombe, United Kingdom Dimana Pramatarova , High School of Mathematics "Acad. Kiril Popov", Plovdiv, Bulgaria

, High School of Mathematics "Acad. Kiril Popov", Plovdiv, Bulgaria Emmanuel Soon Yi En , Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Singapore

, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Singapore Aarush Tutiki, Albuquerque Academy, Albuquerque, New Mexico





In addition, Munich Limpachat, a student from Ashbury College in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, was chosen by his RSI peers for the top honor—Rickoid of the Year. The award recognizes academic acumen, leadership, and personal demeanor, and is named for late Admiral H.G. Rickover, father of the nuclear Navy and a founder of CEE.

“These scholars are our future creators, inventors, scientists, and leaders of the 21st century, and their research represents a high level of academic acumen. They underscore the fact that the Center for Excellence in Education is the place for companies to find top-level STEM talent,” said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President.

The 2025 RSI summer program was held June 22 to Aug. 2. It consisted of one week of theoretical classroom work, followed by four-and-a-half weeks of innovative research under the mentorship of leading scientists, engineers, and researchers. In their final week, students demonstrate their research work through written academic papers and oral presentations to their peers and a panel of judges.

About the Center for Excellence in Education

The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.