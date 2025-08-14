Payment Gateway Market to USD 171.1 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Digital Transactions and E-Commerce Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates the Payment Gateway Market was valued at USD 37.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 171.1 billion by 2032, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.89% between 2025 and 2032.

The U.S. Payment Gateway Market was valued at USD 5.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.76 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.37% during 2025–2032. Growth is driven by the rising e-commerce, contactless payment, and emerging fraud prevention technology along with growing adoption of API-based payment integrations across sectors are boosting growth.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 37.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 171.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.89% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Hosted, Non-hosted)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By End-Use (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Others)

By Type – Hosted Leads, Non-hosted Rises Fastest

Hosted segment dominated the Payment Gateway Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024. Merchants are placing a premium on reducing operational burden, keeping the hosted model king. Hosted gateways handle payment processing on the third-party domain, protecting merchants from complicated PCI compliance processes and infrastructure costs. The low friction nature of getting started, particularly for small- to mid-sized merchants, ensure that it will be widely used.

Non-hosted segment registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. While non-hosted gateways account for a smaller proportion of the market, they will be the fastest growing type thanks to their full ownership allure. Engagement with the embedded flows, however, retains customer data and brand experience, and this is what tech-mature enterprises prefer. This makes them perfect for the large scale e-commerce players and omnichannel businesses, thanks to their customizable nature, higher degree of control on UI/UX, and strong hybridization with the enterprise systems.

By Enterprise Size – Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs Accelerate

Large Enterprises dominated the Payment Gateway Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024. Large enterprises continue to command the market, They spend on building a scalable and secure gateway infrastructure, a multi-currency, and the easily integrated gateways for POS, online and mobile channels. They can skewer fees in their favor and insist on top-line features such as fraud analytics, token vaults, or unified dashboards.

Small & Medium Enterprises segment registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The widest access to plug-and-play gateway solutions and fintech platforms is allowing SMEs to achieve the most rapid growth path. SMB Empowerment through accessibility lowering entry barriers, driven by affordable pricing plans and easy onboarding are enabling small and mid-sized businesses to leverage online payments. Platform-driven integration of gateway services with storefronts and business apps are accelerating SME adoption.

By End-Use – Retail & E-commerce Leads, BFSI Expands Rapidly

Retail & E-commerce dominated the Payment Gateway Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024. driven by unprecedented growth in e-commerce and the evolution to omni-channel retail within this vertical. Gateways are vital to streamlining the process in such a manner that cart-level abandonments are minimized, and multi-currency acceptance is more feasible. Gateways retain even deeper roots in retail through one-click payments and subscription billing, and embedded marketplace checkouts.

BFSI segment registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance organisations are moving to modern, API based banking and payment platforms. With legacy systems transitioning to real-time, open banking and embedded finance paradigms, gateways are being integrated into digital wallets, mobile apps, as well as small-business tools by BFSI players.

By Region – North America Retains Lead, Asia-Pacific Rises Fastest

North America dominated the Payment Gateway Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024. High level of e-commerce penetration, developed digital infrastructure, and vigorous fintech innovation are the pillars of the region that is leading the way. Its supremacy is underpinned by ubiquitous use of mobile wallets, sophisticated anti-fraud systems and mature regulatory frameworks.

Asia-Pacific region registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025–2032. driven payments, developing nations and increasing smartphone penetration are the main drivers. P2P wallets, QR code payments and in-app mobile checkouts are taking off in India, Southeast Asia, and China. The growing government initiatives towards cashless ecosystem and increasing adoption of SMEs also prooves to be a plus for the payment gateway market.

USP’s:

Regional Transaction Growth – Rising digital adoption in APAC, North America, and Europe fuels strong regional transaction volume expansion in payment gateways.

– Rising digital adoption in APAC, North America, and Europe fuels strong regional transaction volume expansion in payment gateways. Payment Method Shift – Credit cards retain dominance, while e-wallets and BNPL options are rapidly gaining share across global markets.

– Credit cards retain dominance, while e-wallets and BNPL options are rapidly gaining share across global markets. Device Usage Trends – Mobile transactions surpass desktop usage, reflecting the shift toward smartphone-driven e-commerce and in-app payments.

– Mobile transactions surpass desktop usage, reflecting the shift toward smartphone-driven e-commerce and in-app payments. Fraud & Chargeback Patterns – Industry-specific risk analytics show higher fraud and chargeback rates in sectors like travel and high-value retail, driving advanced security adoption.

