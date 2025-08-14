VCI Global Secures US$51 Million Convertible Note Financing to Expand Sovereign AI Infrastructure and Launch Bitcoin Treasury Reserve

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced a convertible note financing facility of up to US$51 million. This capital will support the rollout of its Sovereign AI Infrastructure and includes a strategic allocation of US$20 million into Bitcoin as part of the Company’s newly introduced digital treasury reserve strategy.

Structured with a floor conversion price of US$1.20 per share, the note represents a non-dilutive, value-preserving instrument that equips the Company with the necessary capital to execute its vision without compromising long-term shareholder interests.

Proceeds from the financing will be strategically allocated across three focus areas:

US$20 million to gradually acquire Bitcoin as a digital reserve asset, reinforcing treasury diversification and long-term capital resilience.

Deployment of full-stack Sovereign AI Infrastructure across Southeast Asia, integrating military-grade and quantum-resistant encryption technologies. This includes secure and immutable data storage, encrypted AI GPU and CPU servers with PCIe encryption cards, secure communicator devices, and SIM-layer encryption to safeguard mobile data sovereignty. The stack also features encrypted GPU compute, quantum-resistant storage, and zero-trust network architecture designed for institutional and governmental requirements.

Working capital to expand VCI Global’s presence in cybersecurity, AI, and fintech, targeting high-growth opportunities in enterprise and sovereign markets.



The move is underpinned by favourable market tailwinds. According to Grand View Research, the global AI infrastructure market is expected to reach US$422.5 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand for secure, scalable AI compute environments. Meanwhile, institutional appetite for digital assets continues to surge. A recent Fidelity Digital Assets study revealed that over 80% of institutional investors believe digital assets should be part of a diversified investment portfolio. VCI Global’s dual-pronged strategy, combining sovereign AI infrastructure with Bitcoin-backed treasury innovation, positions it at the intersection of these high-growth, converging markets.

“Data sovereignty and monetary sovereignty are converging. As we build infrastructure to safeguard national intelligence and encrypted data flows, we believe Bitcoin belongs on our balance sheet, not just as a hedge, but as a core monetary asset that represents independence, resilience, and decentralization,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co