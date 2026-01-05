VCI Global Secures Fully Funded 250MW “Green AI” Solar and 800MWH BESS Roadmap with Global Energy Titan Tianneng

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), today announced that, via its controlled renewable energy platform VCI Energy Sdn Bhd (“VCI Energy”), it has entered into a landmark strategic collaboration with Zhejiang Tianneng Energy Storage Technology Development Co., Ltd (“Tianneng”), a key subsidiary of Tianneng Co., Ltd. (“Tianneng Holding Group”), a global leader in high-performance battery storage and new energy systems.

Under the collaboration, Tianneng has been appointed as VCI Energy’s primary Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing Facilitation (EPC+F) partner for a scalable renewable infrastructure roadmap comprising up to 250MW of solar generation integrated with up to 800MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS). The program will commence with a utility-scale solar-plus-storage deployment in Malacca, Malaysia.

The integrated solar and BESS configuration is designed to deliver dispatchable, round-the-clock clean power that meets the uptime, grid stability, and sustainability requirements of AI data centers, hyperscalers, and advanced digital infrastructure operators. These sectors are driving significant investment across Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in Tianneng’s international expansion strategy. We look forward to deploying our advanced energy storage technologies, engineered for high safety, long lifecycle performance, and grid stability, to support Malaysia’s rapidly growing AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem,” said Mr. Yuan Ye, General Manager of Tianneng Global Marketing Center.

Strategic Partner with Scale and Industry Leadership

Tianneng Holding Group is a globally established energy technology firm with significant industrial scale. According to Fortune China, it reported US$10.7 billion in annual revenue in 2024 and ranked No. 239 on the Fortune China 500 list. A leading manufacturer of lead-acid batteries in China, Tianneng has a total production capacity exceeding 80GWh and has expanded into battery energy storage systems, including liquid-cooled BESS solutions and intelligent energy management technologies. Tianneng is dual-listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 0819) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE: 688819), reflecting strong governance and institutional credibility.

EPC+F Structure and Financial Highlights

The 250MW solar and 800MWh BESS roadmap is supported by a specialized EPC+F structure, under which Tianneng facilitates project-level financing, allowing VCI Global to scale infrastructure on a non-dilutive basis. Key highlights:

Indicative Infrastructure Value: Estimated gross project value of US$200 million to US$300 million

Long-Term Revenue Visibility: Potential cumulative contracted revenue of US$360 million to US$480 million over 20 years

Annual Revenue Projection: Based on 350 to 450GWh annual energy output, targeting US$18 million to US$24 million

Institutional Bankability: Backed by Tianneng’s scale and dual-listed status, validated by Tier-1 financial institutions

“Through our controlled platform, VCI Energy, this collaboration with Tianneng secures the technical capability and financial strength required to execute energy infrastructure at true institutional scale. By integrating 250MW of Green AI solar capacity with up to 800MWh of battery storage, we are building dispatchable clean power infrastructure tailored for AI data centers and hyperscalers, while maintaining disciplined capital management for our shareholders,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global.

About Tianneng Holding Group

Tianneng Holding Group is a global leader in high-performance battery energy storage and new energy systems. The group develops advanced battery energy storage solutions, intelligent energy management platforms, and integrated renewable energy technologies that support grid stability, AI-grade power reliability, and sustainable digital infrastructure.

Tianneng has ranked first in China’s battery industry for nearly two decades and is widely recognized among the world’s leading new energy companies. Tianneng is also the first enterprise in its sector to achieve dual listings on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 0819) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE: 688819), reflecting strong corporate governance, deep capital market access, and institutional credibility.

For more information, visit: www.tianneng.com.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

