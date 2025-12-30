VCI Global Reaffirms Oobit Transaction as Ecosystem Partners Target Completion of OOB Digital Treasury Infrastructure by Q1 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with a strategic focus across digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and next-generation financial technologies, today reaffirmed that its previously disclosed transaction involving the Oobit ecosystem remains ongoing and consistent with the Company’s stated Data Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy, as ecosystem partners target completion of the OOB digital treasury infrastructure by the first quarter of 2026.

The Company noted that the Oobit initiative is being developed as a long-term digital asset treasury and settlement infrastructure, designed to support scalable payment, stablecoin settlement, and institutional digital treasury functions, rather than a short-term transactional deployment.

Upon completion of the OOB digital treasury infrastructure, VCI Global expects its participation to include a strategic holding of approximately 250 million OOB tokens, together with a planned acquisition of US$50 million worth of OOB tokens through secondary-market purchases, subject to market conditions, internal processes, and customary completion factors. This structure forms part of the Company’s broader Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy.

The Oobit ecosystem is intended to operate as an institutional-grade digital asset framework, with participation from established digital asset and stablecoin infrastructure providers, reflecting a shared focus on compliance, scalability, and long-term utility within the global digital asset economy.

“We remain fully committed to working closely with VCIG to establish a truly institutional-grade digital asset treasury and settlement infrastructure. This effort reflects a long-term vision to build durable, compliant, and scalable digital asset foundations for the evolving global financial system,” said Moshe Schisser, Chairman of Oobit.

This reaffirmation reflects VCI Global’s conviction in building durable digital asset infrastructure rather than pursuing isolated token investments. The Company believes this initiative further reinforces its strategic positioning within the digital asset treasury and settlement layer, complementing its broader portfolio across AI, digital infrastructure, and next-generation financial technologies.

VCI Global expects to provide further updates as the Oobit ecosystem progresses toward implementation milestones.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co

