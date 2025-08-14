Cerence Audio AI Integrates with HARMAN AudioworX to Enhance In-Car Experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced the integration of its industry-leading Audio AI suite into HARMAN’s AudioworX, a comprehensive tool and functionality suite that provides a high-quality development process for automotive audio products. This collaboration brings together Cerence AI’s expertise in automotive audio solutions with HARMAN’s innovative audio framework. AudioworX now features Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement (SSE) and In-Car Communication (ICC), enabling clearer, optimized audio experiences, as well as Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection (EVD) to deliver enhanced safety features to drivers.

HARMAN AudioworX offers smart, seamless, and intuitive solutions that simplify the process of tuning and controlling various audio algorithms, accelerating time to market while ensuring premium in-vehicle sound experiences. The integration of Cerence SSE and ICC into HARMAN AudioworX allows automakers to leverage advanced audio capabilities to create a safer and more enjoyable journey. SSE is a suite of speech enhancement technologies that filter out unwanted noise and create speaking zones to enhance the clarity of phone calls and ensure optimal performance of vehicle voice assistants. ICC acts as an intercom system within vehicles to amplify and clarify conversations between passengers and the driver, which is especially useful in larger vehicles, so drivers can communicate without turning around or raising their voices.

In addition, EVD integrates with the automotive assistant to alert drivers about approaching police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks so they can adapt their driving accordingly. It uses existing microphones to accurately and reliably recognize a broad array of emergency siren signals and the direction they are coming from.

“The car can be a noisy space, and Cerence’s Audio AI suite is built to help drivers, passengers, and vehicle assistants both listen and be heard, while also helping keep them safe,” said Nils Schanz, Executive Vice President, Product & Technology, Cerence AI. “This integration with HARMAN AudioworX expands access to our key technologies, allowing automakers to deliver superior voice interactions that prioritize safety, clarity, and passenger comfort. By combining our expertise with HARMAN’s innovative audio solutions, we are driving the future of the in-car experience.”

“Expectations for vehicles are no longer limited to performance and reliability; today’s drivers and passengers demand integrated, personalized experiences that match the smart devices they use daily. Meeting these expectations while racing against development timelines is a formidable challenge. AudioworX simplifies this process so OEMs can deploy a suite of in-vehicle experiences, faster,” said Rajesh Chilukuri, Sr. Director, Car Audio at HARMAN. “We are thrilled to partner with Cerence AI to bring their advanced Audio AI capabilities to AudioworX. This collaboration is a key step in our shared vision for creating more intuitive and immersive in-car environments.”

