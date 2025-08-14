Moomoo Ensures Shares for 100% of Its Subscribers in Bullish IPO Allocation; Enhances Investor Experience with AI-Powered Tools

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a global investment and trading platform, is excited to announce that it has recently been involved in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Bullish, with 100% of its subscribers on the moomoo platform successfully securing shares in this IPO.





In addition to making IPO investing more accessible, moomoo provides comprehensive research support for investors. The platform's suite of powerful analytical tools now includes Moomoo AI*, a cutting-edge chatbot launched recently. This self-developed artificial intelligence assistant serves as a sophisticated investing companion, offering professional-grade analysis on a wide range of stocks and ETFs, including IPOs.

Moomoo AI excels in processing queries and delivering expert-level insights, significantly reducing the learning curve for investors exploring IPO opportunities. It undergoes rigorous data with moomoo's comprehensive information database, including advanced market data, capital flow information, technical trends, macro data and multiple financial indicators. By distilling complex data into actional intelligence, moomoo empowers its users with the knowledge and understanding needed to make informed decisions about newly public companies.

To further support investors, moomoo opened a vibrant, dedicated section within its community for investors to exchange opinions about the Bullish IPO. This feature has been enthusiastically embraced by moomoo users, underscoring the importance of peer-to-peer communication in the investment process. By fostering a dynamic, supportive, and learning-oriented community culture, moomoo enables investors to share insights and collectively analyze market trends, helping moomoo users to keep refining their investment strategies.

Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US, said: “The Bullish IPO allocation demonstrates our commitment to democratizing investment opportunities. With tools like Moomoo AI and our vibrant community, we're not just providing access to IPOs, but also equipping our users with the insights and support they need to make informed investment decisions. This holistic approach reflects our mission to empower every investor on their financial journey.”

*Moomoo AI is an AI tool brought to you by Moomoo Technologies Inc. (“MTI”). The tool is powered by widely used, publicly available AI solutions. The tool’s output should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell or hold a security and should not be used as the basis of any investment decision. MTI and its affiliates make no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy, completeness, quality, or timeliness of Moomoo AI’s output.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 26 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email us: pr@moomoo.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f44701b-8717-46bb-b2c6-1e78ea475555