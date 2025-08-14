CTW Cayman to Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell on August 18, 2025

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) (“CTW” or “the Company”), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp, which showcases a diverse selection of free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, today announced that it is scheduled to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, August 18, 2025. Ryuichi Sasaki, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CTW will lead the Opening Bell ceremony alongside other members of the Company’s leadership team.

Ryuichi Sasaki, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CTW commented, “The Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony will be a thrilling moment – not just for CTW, but for everyone who shares our passion for anime and video games. CTW offers investors the opportunity to own a piece of the growing global gaming market, powered by an ever-expanding library of hit titles and an engaged community of fans. The immersive worlds and beloved characters we’ve built on G123.jp continue to attract players worldwide, driving significant in-game purchases and long-term growth potential. Following our public listing earlier in the month, the Ceremony is an exciting moment for our team, our shareholders, and everyone who believes in the power of interactive entertainment to connect people and create lasting value.”

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. ET from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York, NY. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About CTW Cayman

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and Goblin Slayer. CTW delivers these games through its globally accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings. CTW’s primary focus is to provide a comprehensive platform that helps game developers generate revenue from underlying Japanese anime IP by reaching a global player audience. Through its gaming platform, CTW shares revenue generated from players’ in-game purchases worldwide with game developers. Leveraging its well-established relationships with leading Japanese animation IP holders, CTW offers premium IP content and resources, along with ancillary support, such as distribution and marketing services, to game developers. By collaborating with skilled game developers, CTW brings high-quality and animation-themed gaming experiences to gamers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ctw.inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. CTW may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CTW’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: CTW’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to distribute successful and engaging games with high “playability” on its platform; its ability to efficiently attract and retain end-users who come to play and make in-game purchases; its ability to achieve positive return on investment on user acquisition efforts; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with game developers; governmental policies and regulations relating to CTW’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CTW’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and CTW undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

