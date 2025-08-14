Abell Pest Control Marks World Honey Bee Day with New Support for Canadian Bee Gut Research at University of Guelph

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of World Honey Bee Day on August 16, Abell Pest Control is strengthening its commitment to pollinator health by supporting the Canadian Bee Gut Research Project at the University of Guelph. The new funding will enable an undergraduate student to contribute to this critical research, which focuses on the health of honey bees, pollinators vital to global food security and ecosystem balance. This initiative builds on Abell’s ongoing investment in the next generation of scientists working to protect pollinators.

Led by Dr. Brendan Daisley, the Canadian Bee Gut Research Project is exploring the role of the bee microbiome in disease resistance and overall colony health. The research team is developing probiotic treatments to support bees’ natural gut bacteria, helping them fight off infections without relying on antibiotics, whose use has declined globally due to concerns around antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“We thought reducing antibiotics would improve bee health, but without strong alternatives, bees became more vulnerable to disease,” said Dr. Daisley. “Our goal is to strengthen bees from the inside out, using natural, targeted treatments that support long-term colony survival.”

A recent University of Guelph study published in Nature Sustainability analyzed over 700,000 honey bee colonies per year between 2015 and 2023. It found that winter colony losses more than doubled over that period. The study also identified nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), a common air pollutant, as a possible factor in disrupting bees’ ability to locate flowers, further compounding threats to their survival.

Abell Pest Control’s donation will help advance this vital work, which sits at the intersection of pollinator health, environmental sustainability, and global food security.

“Honey bees are essential to our environment and food systems, and their survival is under serious threat,” said Brett MacKillop, President, Abell Pest Control. “Our support for the Canadian Bee Gut Research Project reflects our deep belief that responsible pest management means protecting pollinators and working with nature, not against it.”

As World Honey Bee Day highlights the importance of pollinators, Abell’s renewed investment in Canadian-led research underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to ensure a healthy future for bees and us all.

A Longstanding Commitment to Bee Health

Abell’s partnership with the University of Guelph goes well beyond a single donation. Since 2017, the company has contributed over $50,000 to fund the Abell Pest Control Scholarship in Pollinator Research, supporting full-time students dedicated to innovative work that protects pollinators, particularly bees.

“World Honey Bee Day is the perfect opportunity to reflect on how much we rely on natural systems and how we can all play a part in protecting them,” said MacKillop. “We’re proud to support the University of Guelph’s incredible work and to be part of the solution.”

How You Can Help Bees This World Honey Bee Day:

Plant native wildflowers that support local pollinators

Avoid using pesticides on blooming plants

Leave out shallow dishes of clean water for bees and butterflies

Buy Canadian honey and support local beekeepers

Consider donating to support bees.

About Abell Pest Control:

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company that has been providing trusted pest management services across the country. With a long history of protecting customers and their patrons, Abell is committed to delivering exceptional service to both homes and businesses nationwide, available 24/7. Committed to innovation, Abell Pest Control offers cutting-edge technology-driven solutions for pest prevention and management, ensuring the highest standards of service. Abell values partnerships and is dedicated to giving back to the industries it serves, maintaining a strong network of alliances to support its customers better. Learn more about Abell by visiting www.abellpestcontrol.com, Bee ‘cause we Care or following them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook and Instagram.