ShowSeeker Named “Best Overall SalesTech Company” in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

GENOA, Nev., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowSeeker, the ad tech company behind Pilot®, a cloud-based campaign and order management platform, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Overall SalesTech Company” award in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Pilot streamlines ad sales management through combined proposal capabilities, automation, and a wide range of integrations, empowering seamless cross-media selling from a single platform. It also delivers immediate access to rich viewership insights, including native Comscore demographics with Person-level data for a more accurate representation of audience behavior.

ShowSeeker further enhances campaign planning with Predictive Programming, a machine learning–powered feature that gives users access to programming data 12–14 months in advance, far exceeding the 56-day confirmed window typical of legacy systems.

“At ShowSeeker, we don’t just build software applications; we solve real-world problems the ad sales industry has struggled with for years. Our mission is simple: to make our customers’ jobs easier with technology that’s powerful, intelligent, and lightning fast,” said Dave Hardy, Founder and CEO of ShowSeeker. “We believe that breakthrough software is created by passionate professionals who care about the users they serve. We have assembled a team of world-class talent and some of the brightest minds with decades of experience in Ad Tech, who believe in constant improvement in everything we do. On behalf of everyone at ShowSeeker, we’re honored to accept this award from MarTech Breakthrough. We will continue to develop products and lead the industry we serve by introducing data-driven solutions that improve our customers’ lives.”‘

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders, and visionaries in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing, and beyond, for nearly a decade, the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“Legacy systems in the ad sales industry require multiple applications and fragmented workflows, leaving teams to complete manual tasks across various platforms,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Pilot is addressing these complexities head-on, rewriting the rules behind what it means to manage ad sales. Pilot’s unified, predictive capabilities empower teams to streamline workflows and optimize campaign performance, ensuring they remain at the forefront of connecting advertisers with their audiences. We are thrilled to name ShowSeeker our ‘Best Overall SalesTech Company’ for 2025.”

Pilot is the primary OMS for some of the top MVPDs and has helped facilitate $7B+ in gross revenue, 2.3B+ commercial spots, and over 1M fulfilled orders.

About ShowSeeker

Founded in 2003, ShowSeeker provides cloud-based campaign management, planning, and workflow solutions for the media industry. Its flagship platform, Pilot, streamlines the advertising sales lifecycle—from proposal creation through campaign reporting—while offering clients powerful, integrated audience insights to maximize ROI and operational efficiency.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad, and sales technology companies, products, and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing, and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

