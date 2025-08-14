Surfshark celebrates three years as Heart of Midlothian FC’s official VPN partner

Surfshark , a cybersecurity company building the most beloved security products for everyone, celebrates three years of partnership with Heart of Midlothian FC , known as Hearts, a professional football team based in Edinburgh, Scotland, competing in the Scottish Premiership.

"Surfshark is proud to team up with Heart of Midlothian FC for the third consecutive year as the club’s official VPN partner. As a cybersecurity company offering easy-to-use online privacy solutions, including VPN, ad blocker, antivirus, and more, we’re committed to keeping fans’ digital lives secure, no matter where they are. Whether streaming matches, browsing the web, or shopping online, Hearts supporters can count on Surfshark to protect their data and privacy while they cheer on their team,” says David Nunez, Head of International Growth at Surfshark.

Catriona McCallum, Hearts’ Chief Revenue Officer, adds: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Surfshark as our Official VPN Partner over the past two seasons, and can’t wait to continue the partnership this season with even more giveaways and exclusive offers for supporters to look forward to.”

To celebrate this partnership, Surfshark is offering a special deal: visit www.surfshark.deals/hmfc or use the code HMFC at checkout to get 4 extra months of Surfshark VPN.

More information can be found in the blog post: https://surfshark.com/blog/surfshark-continues-to-partner-with-hearts





ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up . For information about Surfshark’s previous independent verifications and certifications, visit our Trust Center .

ABOUT HEARTS FC



Heart of Midlothian Football Club, commonly called Hearts, is a professional football team based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Founded in 1874, the club plays its home matches at Tynecastle Park and competes in the Scottish Premiership. More information can be found here .

Attachment