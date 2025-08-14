Recreatives Industries (OTC: RECX) Appoints RICAN Off-Road as Exclusive Importer and Distributor for UK, Europe, Northern Ireland, and Falkland Islands





BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), manufacturer of MAX Amphibious 6x6 All-Terrain Vehicles ( www.maxatvs.com ), today announced it has entered into a formal agreement with UK-based RICAN ATV, which has established RICAN Off-Road to serve as the exclusive importer and distributor for MAX vehicles, parts, and accessories across the United Kingdom, Europe, Northern Ireland, and the Falkland Islands.

Discussions between Recreatives and RICAN began in 2024 regarding opportunities to expand into the UK and European markets. In February 2025, RICAN placed its first order of MAX 2 units to import to its UK headquarters and began the process of securing CE and UKCA certifications, which are required for sales throughout the UK and European Union.

Although RICAN Off-Road is a relatively new company, its team brings over 25 years of industry expertise through its well-established sister companies — Rican ATV Limited and R & I Platt. Rican ATV Limited is an authorized Honda ATV dealership serving the county of Yorkshire and is also an approved dealer for both Logic and Wessex brands of agricultural implements. R & I Platt, established more than 25 years ago, began as a farm diversification project and has since evolved into a comprehensive ATV business, providing underwriting, sales, repairs, and global export of ATVs. This depth of experience positions RICAN Off-Road to hit the ground running with the MAX brand across its territories.

Under the exclusive distribution agreement, RICAN Off-Road will establish and grow the MAX ATV dealer network in its territories, ensuring MAX vehicles, parts, and accessories are consistently stocked overseas. By leveraging RICAN’s market expertise and logistics infrastructure, the partnership is expected to accelerate RECX’s international sales growth.

RICAN Off-Road intends to increase its MAX ATV and parts inventory with two additional shipments scheduled for 2025, with a combined value exceeding $250,000. Both companies anticipate further expansion in 2026, particularly with the planned relaunch of the MAX 4 (four-passenger) and Buffalo Truck models, as featured at www.maxatvs.com .

Looking ahead, Recreatives Industries plans to launch its first-ever MAX Amphibious 8x8 by 2027, targeting larger industrial, commercial, and military markets in North America and abroad. This milestone will mark the Company’s entry into a new high-capacity segment of the amphibious vehicle industry.

“This agreement marks a significant step in our strategy to expand the MAX brand globally,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO and President of Recreatives Industries, Inc. “By partnering with a capable and committed distributor like RICAN Off-Road, we can better serve international markets and accelerate the growth of our dealer network.”

To receive frequent updates, follow Recreatives Industries, Inc.:

On Facebook: facebook.com/maxatv

On X (formerly Twitter): x.com/recreativesind

MAX Mailing List: maxatvs.com

To learn more about MAX ATVs and for general inquiries, visit www.maxatvs.com or contact 1-800-255-2511.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

CONTACT:

Recreatives Industries, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@recreatives.com

1-800-255-2511

www.recreatives.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0e53170-8e85-43fd-a072-0581abf8f25c