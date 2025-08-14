Brown University Student Receives The SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Danielle Wang a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Danielle Wang, a sophomore, studies biology and health economics at Brown University. In addition to her studies, Danielle has analyzed the biological interactions of over 13,000 FDA-approved drugs. For her biomedical research, she has received the Regeneron Biomedical Science Award and the Seagate Emerging Scientist Award.

"Danielle’s drive to succeed is just incredible. It’s humbling to be able to support such a committed student," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

