AdGood and A+E Global Media Partner to Expand Nonprofit Access to Premium CTV Advertising

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdGood, a nonprofit organization revolutionizing access to Connected TV (CTV) advertising for mission-driven organizations, proudly announces a new partnership with A+E Global Media, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Through this groundbreaking collaboration, A+E Global Media will donate premium CTV advertising inventory to support nonprofit organizations across the country.

This partnership enables nonprofits of all sizes to access high-quality CTV ad placements that were previously out of reach due to cost or resource constraints. With A+E Global Media’s generous contribution of premium inventory and AdGood’s platform, nonprofit campaigns can now run alongside top-tier programming, maximizing visibility and impact whenever they need it most.

“This partnership with A+E Global Media exemplifies the power of collaboration in creating meaningful change,” said Kris Johns, CEO of AdGood. “A+E Global Media is not only donating premium CTV inventory but also providing nonprofits with access to some of the highest-quality content and audiences in the industry. Their unparalleled storytelling and engaged viewers make this an extraordinary opportunity for nonprofits to amplify their messages and connect with audiences in a truly impactful way. Together, we’re breaking barriers and ensuring that nonprofit missions resonate on the platforms that matter most.”

The partnership reflects a shared belief in simplifying access to powerful media tools, enabling all nonprofit organizations to stand shoulder to shoulder with major brands in the CTV space. It also reinforces A+E Global Media’s long-standing commitment to social impact and community-focused programming.

“At A+E Global Media, we’re committed to using our content for good,” said Tyler DeNicola, VP, Programmatic Revenue and Partnerships at A+E Global Media. “Our partnership with AdGood pioneers a new model of giving, one that’s fully programmatic and built for scale. By donating premium CTV inventory, we’re giving nonprofits unprecedented access to the kind of brand-safe, high-quality media that can truly amplify their missions and drive meaningful impact.”

Filling a Critical Market Gap

Nonprofits have long been underrepresented in premium video advertising, especially on Connected TV. AdGood's model addresses this imbalance by unlocking underutilized inventory from publishers and transforming it into affordable, high-impact media for nonprofits.

Through its proprietary platform, AdGood offers:

Access to Donated Premium CTV Inventory

Generative AI-Powered Ad Creation Tools ( am.adgood.org )

) Complete Managed Service

Impact Measurement & Reporting

With over 450 million monthly impressions available and 75+ nonprofits already active, AdGood is creating a scalable infrastructure for purpose-driven media distribution.

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold CTV ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into accessible advertising opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes. For organizations lacking creative resources or budgets, AdGood offers a generative AI ad manager ( am.adgood.org ) and creative generator, enabling nonprofits to create effective ads and amplify their messages. Through this innovative approach, AdGood helps nonprofits expand their reach, increase awareness, and boost donations by leveraging the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit adgood.org .

