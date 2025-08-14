Introducing Trend Chef by New Engen: AI-Powered Creative Concepting for TikTok Trends

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of Trend Chef, an AI-powered web app that generates TikTok-ready creative concepts from trending formats. Trend Chef marks a major step in New Engen’s mission to help brands and creators stay ahead of cultural shifts and produce platform-native content that resonates with audiences.

The tool is trained on platform-native language, creator strategy best practices, and Gen Z cultural nuances, giving brands and creators the ability to turn trending TikTok formats into custom, brand-aligned short-form content ideas.

“TikTok trends move fast, and for brands, timing is everything,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “With Trend Chef, we are giving brands and creators a way to move at the speed of culture while staying true to their voice. This is about making trend participation not only possible but effective.”

By surfacing brand-relevant creative concepts based on the latest TikTok trends, Trend Chef helps marketers act quickly without sacrificing authenticity. The tool supports both brands seeking new ways to drive engagement and lead generation, and creators looking for fresh ideas to grow their audience and connect with the community.

“This launch is a natural extension of our leadership in creator enablement and short-form video strategy,” continued Hayashi. “We built Trend Chef to be a genuinely helpful resource – strengthening the creative ecosystem for brands and creators alike.”

With Trend Chef, New Engen is further differentiating itself from traditional agencies by delivering hands-on, scalable innovation within the creator economy. The launch comes at a time when short-form video, AI-driven personalization, and brand-creator collaboration are shaping the future of digital marketing.

To try Trend Chef for yourself, visit: https://trendchef.newengen.com/.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. ​Managing over $1 billion in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including Inc. Best in Business (2022), Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company (2021-2024), Adweek Fastest Growing Agency (2023-2024), Inc. Best Workplaces (2023-2024), and U.S. Agency’s Digital Agency of the Year (2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com .

Media Contact

For New Engen:

Alyssa Gay

agay@newengen.com