FIVE IRON GOLF SWINGS INTO SEAPORT WITH SECOND BOSTON LOCATION

Boston, MA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its second Boston location in the vibrant Seaport District on August 14. Spanning 16,000 square feet across two floors, the new flagship builds on the success of Five Iron Golf’s first Boston venue, which opened in 2022 in Government Center and quickly became a go-to destination for golfers and social seekers alike.

Located at the intersection of Seaport’s corporate, residential, and entertainment hubs, Five Iron Golf Seaport features 13 Trackman -powered golf simulators, professional instruction and swing evaluations, and Callaway club fitting services. The venue also includes two duckpin bowling lanes, a full-service bar and restaurant, and dedicated lounge areas for private events and group gatherings.

Bringing a distinct local flavor to the new space, Five Iron Golf has once again collaborated with Blind Fox , the celebrated Boston-based street artist previously profiled by The Boston Globe for her bold murals in the city’s trendiest venues. Her work is joined by contributions from artists Jason Naylor , Dain , and akaSUCH , as well as technologist Scott Mann, blending street art with digital media and immersive design. The result is a multisensory environment that spans both floors of the venue—from the duckpin bowling lanes to a sculptural golf cart installation—infusing the space with Five Iron’s signature mix of edge, energy, and creativity.

To mark the opening, Five Iron Seaport is offering a limited-time Founding Membership . The first 150 new members will receive an introductory price of $249 per month for the first three months, a $100 credit, complimentary swing evaluation, founding member bag tag, and a signature hoodie. Membership then continues month-to-month, including free daily golf and exclusive perks like discounts on lessons, league play, food and drinks, and access to select private outdoor courses through the Green Grass Pass. With strong early demand, a limited number of Founding Memberships remain available.

Backed by Callaway Golf and Enlightened Hospitality Investments —the growth equity fund affiliated with Danny Meyer—Five Iron Golf delivers an experience that blends tour-level golf technology with the energy of a high-end sports bar. With rotating food and drink specials, happy hours, family-friendly programming, and late-night play, the Seaport venue offers something for everyone—whether you’re refining your swing, grabbing drinks with friends, or throwing a party.

“Boston has shown up for us in a big way,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “Opening in Seaport gives us the chance to expand what makes Five Iron special: tour-level golf technology, great food and drink, and an atmosphere that brings people together. In a neighborhood full of entertainment options, we stand out for our versatility. Whether you’re here to work on your game, celebrate with colleagues or clients, go on a first date, or bring your grandchildren, there’s something for everyone. The art woven throughout the space adds to that experience, reflecting our dynamic approach to the sport, the community that forms in our venues, and the creative energy that defines Boston.”

For more information about Five Iron Golf Seaport or to claim your Founding Membership, visit fiveirongolf.com .

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with over 30 locations spanning 16 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

Attachments