Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Ltd. Updates on Tax Dispute with SUNAT

Lima, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru – August 14, 2025 – Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama, today provided an update regarding the tax dispute disclosed on June 30, 2025.

The Company announced that the total amount of the Tax Assessment Resolutions and Fine Resolutions issued by the Peruvian Tax Authority (Superintendencia Nacional de Aduanas y de Administración Tributaria – SUNAT) on June 27, 2025, totaling approximately S/ 1.6 billion soles, has been cancelled. This update does not alter the Company’s position regarding the merits of the case and resolves any potential misperception of outstanding obligations to the Peruvian State.

Grupo Credito has reaffirmed its decision to exercise all legal rights available to challenge the Resolutions. While the Company remains confident in a favorable outcome and continues to assess the contingency as remote, no expense provisions have been deemed necessary.

Credicorp reiterates its commitment to full regulatory and tax compliance, and to safeguarding the interests of its employees, clients, and shareholders.

