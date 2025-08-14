Apexon and Aisera Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for business, and Apexon , a technology services firm specializing in engineering intelligent enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership. Together, the two companies are launching a unified AI agent solution that helps enterprises accelerate the move to autonomous operations by combining Apexon’s deep capabilities in data transformation with Aisera’s agentic AI platform.

This collaboration is designed to help organizations break free from fragmented, reactive workflows and adopt intelligent, autonomous agents that proactively act on real-time data, orchestrate multi-step processes, and drive tangible business outcomes across IT and business operations.

The partnership will initially focus on high-impact sectors such as high tech, insurance, claims management, and energy and utilities, where intelligent automation and data-driven operations can unlock significant operational value and accelerate digital transformation.

Apexon brings to the partnership decades of expertise in modernizing enterprise data ecosystems, enabling seamless integration across legacy and cloud environments, optimizing data pipelines, and ensuring AI-ready data availability at scale. Its capabilities in platform engineering and architecture design support scalable deployment of agentic systems, while its integration accelerators and domain-specific frameworks enable rapid implementation across industries.

This partnership follows Apexon’s recent launch of AgentRise , its next-generation platform for building intelligent enterprises. AgentRise is designed to embed agentic AI across the digital core - delivering industry-specific intelligent agents that are deeply integrated into enterprise systems, data, and workflows to drive autonomous decision-making and meaningful business outcomes.

Aisera’s agentic AI platform brings advanced AIOps and AI for IT service management capabilities, including real-time telemetry, predictive remediation, and end-to-end service request automation. With pre-built connectors to systems like ServiceNow, Jira, and BMC, Aisera’s AI agents enable rapid deployment and immediate business impact, reducing ticket volumes, improving service efficiency, and enhancing employee experience.

“Our partnership with Aisera is grounded in a shared vision to help enterprises realize the full potential of Generative AI and Agentic AI in their journey to become Intelligent Enterprises,” said Mukund Kalmanker, Global Head – Data, Analytics and AI Practice, Apexon. “By integrating our strengths - Aisera’s intelligent automation and Apexon’s depth in Data and AI engineering - we’re empowering organizations to move beyond experimentation and achieve enterprise-wide impact, where intelligent agents autonomously make decisions, orchestrate complex processes, and deliver measurable business value.”

“Partnering with Apexon allows us to extend the reach of Aisera’s platform into new enterprise segments with a strong foundation of enterprise-grade data readiness,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO, Aisera. “Together, we’re enabling customers to move beyond basic automation toward true Agentic AI solutions - ones that are proactive, adaptive, and context-aware.”

About Apexon

Apexon is a technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and engineering intelligent enterprises . For over two decades, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Its reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients’ toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on Artificial Intelligence , Data and Analytics , Digital Engineering and Experience , and has deep expertise in Banking and Financial Services , Healthcare , and Life Sciences . Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.



Learn more at Apexon.com .

To learn more about Apexon AgentRise, visit here .

Learn more about Apexon Agentic AI and Generative AI capabilities.

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts including Gartner , Forrester , and IDC in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises including Adobe, Aramark, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway rely on Aisera’s products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.