Mission Critical Group Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group ("MCG"), a critical power infrastructure company specializing in design, manufacturing, delivery and service of electrical system solutions, today announced it secured the No. 351 position on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, joining America's fastest-growing private companies. With 1,123% revenue growth over the past three years, MCG is among an elite group recognized for exceptional performance and rapid expansion.

MCG has earned its first Inc. 5000 honor under its current name, building on the success of Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI), a six-time consecutive honoree from 2016 to 2021. During the 2024–2025 fiscal year, MCG experienced exponential growth, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint to more than one million square feet and increasing its team from fewer than 40 to over 1,000 employees. Additionally, MCG has been recognized as the 13th fastest-growing manufacturing company in the U.S., further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

MCG has made five acquisitions in the last two years, including JTS, Point Eight Power and its most recent addition, DVM Power + Control. Each has contributed to MCG's upward trajectory. The Company fully integrated MCFI into its operations in January. MCFI's advanced power solutions provide the platform for MCG's lifecycle of power systems and service capabilities.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers and the growing demand for resilient, scalable power infrastructure," said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. "This achievement underscores the strength of our long-term strategy centered on U.S.-based manufacturing and American-made solutions, as well as our commitment to giving employees an ownership stake in MCG’s success. It's this combination - investing in our people, building right here in the U.S., and delivering on our promises - that has fueled strong partnerships and sustainable growth, especially in mission critical environments where power failure is not an option."

The 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and together they have added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy during that period.

"This recognition validates the incredible momentum we've built by staying committed to the vision of meeting our customers' most complex power needs," said Matt Coffel, Chief Commercial and Innovation Officer at Mission Critical Group. "Whether we're delivering reliable power infrastructure for modular data centers in remote environments or upgrading legacy systems, our team leads with innovation, agility and a deep understanding of what 'mission critical' really means. I'm excited about where we're headed as we continue to scale and provide solutions that make a significant difference across industries."

Honorees will be celebrated at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , Oct. 22–24 in Phoenix, Arizona. The top 500 will also be featured in the fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) designs, manufactures, delivers and services innovative solutions to solve our customers' critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 1000 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across over one million square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to meet evolving industry demands effectively. MCG Companies include JTS, Point Eight Power and DVM Power + Control. For more information, please visit missioncriticalgroup.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.