Command Alkon’s Michael Hoagland Appointed to Concrete Industry Management National Steering Committee Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, proudly announces that Michael Hoagland, Vice President of East Regional Sales, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) National Steering Committee (NSC).

The CIM National Steering Committee is a national industry coalition dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders in the concrete industry. By collaborating with academic institutions and local industry groups, the NSC supports Concrete Industry Management programs that prepare students with the technical expertise and business acumen required to excel in a rapidly evolving industry.

“I’m honored to join the NSC Board and support a program that is vital to the future of the concrete industry,” said Hoagland. “The CIM program cultivates skilled professionals equipped to lead with both industry knowledge and real-world business insight. Helping nurture this talent pipeline is critical for addressing the workforce challenges we face.”

Michael Hoagland brings nearly 40 years of experience helping customers measure and improve operational efficiencies. At Command Alkon, he has worked extensively with clients worldwide, managing sales, installation, and support of software solutions across the UK, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and North America. This global exposure has given him a strong understanding of best practices across markets.

Hoagland is also a frequent presenter at major industry events including the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, Ontario Ready Mixed Concrete Association, the UK Concrete Show, and the Australia/New Zealand Ready Mix Association. His broad experience and international perspective will be invaluable to the NSC’s efforts to promote and strengthen the CIM program and the future workforce of the concrete industry.

To learn more about the Concrete Industry Management program, visit www.concretedegree.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in technology solutions for heavy building materials producers. With over 50 years of expertise, the company delivers cloud-based platforms that improve production, quality control, dispatch, trucking, and office operations for ready mix, aggregate, asphalt, and concrete product providers.

ABOUT CIM

With strong support from the concrete industry, the CIM program is the first four-year, STEM-focused business degree in the U.S. designed to develop technically skilled leaders for the modern concrete industry, offering a unique career path with broad opportunities. The need for such a program was recognized in 1994 and was put into action by the concrete industry. The result was a partnership between the concrete industry and Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) to develop the CIM program, implementing it with its first two students in 1996. Available at MTSU, California State University, Chico, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, South Dakota State University and Texas State University, the program has been successful for both the industry and the graduates. To learn more about the program, visit www.concretedegree.com.

Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d03dc9cc-4f80-4452-9e33-310f0bae8c36