Wrap Technologies Unveils Second Counter-UAS Program: Handheld Surface-To-Air, Quick-Reaction Personal Anti-Drone Capability Repurposing BolaWrap 150

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (the “Company” or “Wrap”), a global leader in innovative public safety technology, today announced its second research and development counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) initiative and released a Phase One video showing proof of concept on its website (www.Wrap.com). Wrap’s Project PAN-DA (Personal Anti-Drone Armament) concept is a handheld counter-drone system derived from the Company’s proven BolaWrap® 150 platform.

This first-phase milestone follows Wrap’s recent entry into the C-UAS market and introduces a personal, close-range, last-ditch defense capability to the Company’s expanding portfolio of aerial threat mitigation research and development.

Leveraging Wrap’s patented deploying tether-and-anchor technology trusted by more than 1,000 law enforcement agencies worldwide, PAN-DA is designed to engage and disable small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) at close range. Compact, reloadable, and field-deployable, Wrap aims to offer defense personnel and international operators a cost-effective, reusable alternative to costly missile interceptors, expendable drones, and bulky single-purpose weapon platforms or unreliable electronic jamming systems.

Built on the proven BolaWrap® 150 platform, PAN-DA aims to offer operators a precision counter-drone capability that can be carried on the belt for immediate deployment. Using existing BolaWrap® cassette technology, the system is designed to enable multiple engagements per unit, delivering a cost-efficient solution that scales through established manufacturing and supports recurring revenue from consumable sales.

“PAN-DA builds on the proven BolaWrap® platform, which we believe will give operators a lightweight, reliable, and non-lethal means of defending themselves and their environment from drone threats,” said Michael Brown, Vice President of Products at Wrap Technologies. “Our development path is now focused on practical, scalable solutions that address today’s urgent threats while anticipating tomorrow’s challenges.”

“We’re proud to focus our efforts on applying our trusted BolaWrap® 150 device in a new way, while staying true to the same mission,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap. “With Project PAN-DA, we are aiming to develop another life-saving product that expands our ability to protect lives and respond to emerging threats.”

Strategic Fit in a Growing Market

The global counter-drone market—projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2023 to more than $6.8 billion by 20301—is being driven by the proliferation of small UAS in criminal, terrorist, and hostile military activity. PAN-DA is expected to deliver a portable, last-line kinetic defense option that complements detection and electronic countermeasure systems, providing a reliable interception capability when other solutions are unavailable or ineffective.

R&D Roadmap

With phase one proof of concept success now secured, Wrap’s engineering teams are expected to review the data and video reports to develop enhancements in range, area-of-effect, and cassette cost to counter rapidly evolving drone threats. These upgrades aim to ensure PAN-DA can deliver effective and adaptable success in real-world military environments.





















About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is a not pain-based- compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate—instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision seamlessly captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring with operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES boasts seamless cloud integration and strictly adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensures unparalleled data integrity and helps eliminates critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

