Epoxy Resin Market Size Expected to Hit USD 20.31 Bn by 2034

In terms of revenue, the epoxy resin market was valued at USD 11.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 12.33 billion in 2025 to USD 20.31 billion by 2034.

In terms of CAGR, the market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71% from 2025 to 2034. The epoxy resin market is driven by rising demand in construction, automotive, electronics, and wind energy applications for high-performance, durable, and chemical-resistant materials.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Epoxy Resin Market – What You Need to Know:

2024 Market Size: USD 11.58 Billion

USD 11.58 Billion 2025 Market Size: USD 12.33 Billion

USD 12.33 Billion 2030 Market Size: USD 27.51 Billion

USD 27.51 Billion 2032 Market Size: USD 16.65 Billion

USD 16.65 Billion 2034 Market Size: USD 18.48 Billion

USD 18.48 Billion CAGR (2025-2034): 5.71%

5.71% Largest Regional Market Share in 2024: Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 59.57% in 2024.

By application, the paints and coatings segment contributed the highest market share of 41.38% in 2024.

segment contributed the highest market share of 41.38% in 2024. By application, the adhesives and sealants epoxy resin segment is expanding at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2025 to 2034.

epoxy resin segment is expanding at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2025 to 2034. By raw material, the DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) segment held the major market share of 36.15% in 2024.

By technology, the solvent cut epoxy segment captured the biggest revenue share of 29.87% in 2024.

cut epoxy segment captured the biggest revenue share of 29.87% in 2024. By sales channel, the direct company sale segment is estimated to hold the highest market share of 32.25% in 2024.

By end use, the consumer goods (including sporting equipment) segment generated over 46.93% of revenue share in 2024.



Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Analysis, By Segments 2022 to 2024



Epoxy Resin Market Size (USD Million) By Sales Channel 2022-2024



By Sales Channel 2022 2023 2024 Direct Company Sale 3,295.4 3,508.9 3,733.1 Direct Import 1,520.2 1,623.5 1,732.5 Distributors & Traders 3,010.4 3,221.4 3,444.4 Retailers 2,353.0 2,506.1 2,667.1



Epoxy Resin Market Size (USD Million) By Technology 2022-2024

By Technology 2022 2023 2024 Solvent Cut Epoxy 3,028.0 3,237.1 3,457.7 Liquid Epoxy 2,469.7 2,637.6 2,814.5 Waterborne Epoxy 2,150.7 2,287.7 2,431.4 Others 2,530.6 2,697.7 2,873.4



Market Overview: What is an Epoxy Resin?

Epoxy resin is a thermosetting resin, valued for its high adhesive power and chemical resistance as well and mechanical durability of the material. Due to the highly cross-linked structure produced through reaction with epoxide monomers and curing agents such as amines, anhydrides, or phenols. Its high bonding strength, thermal resistance to corrosion, electrical insulation, and industry have been reported in construction, automobile, aerospace, electronics, and coatings fields on a large scale.

Also, the applications of epoxy resin in advanced composites, protective coatings, and encapsulating electronic components support the position of epoxy resin in the market.

Latest Trends in the Epoxy Resin Market

Growth of Bio-based and Waterborne Epoxies : Rising environmental awareness is driving demand for sustainable, low-VOC epoxy formulations made from renewable sources.

: Rising environmental awareness is driving demand for sustainable, low-VOC epoxy formulations made from renewable sources. Emergence of Smart & Self-Healing Coatings : Advanced epoxy systems now feature self-repair capabilities, improving durability in sectors like automotive and aerospace.

: Advanced epoxy systems now feature self-repair capabilities, improving durability in sectors like automotive and aerospace. Integration into 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing : Epoxies are being engineered for high-resolution printing and complex additive manufacturing processes.

: Epoxies are being engineered for high-resolution printing and complex processes. Advanced Cure Monitoring Technologies : Innovations in real-time cure control are enhancing strength, consistency, and quality in epoxy-based composites.

: Innovations in real-time cure control are enhancing strength, consistency, and quality in epoxy-based composites. Rising Demand in Wind Energy, Automotive & Aerospace : Lightweight, high-performance epoxy composites are increasingly used in wind turbine blades, vehicle parts , and aircraft structures.

: Lightweight, high-performance are increasingly used in blades, , and aircraft structures. Shift Toward Liquid Epoxy Formulations : Liquid resins offer greater versatility for complex molds, coatings, and applications requiring detailed processing.

: Liquid resins offer greater versatility for complex molds, coatings, and applications requiring detailed processing. Increased Focus on Safety & Regulation Compliance: Stricter workplace and environmental regulations are encouraging the development of safer, more compliant epoxy products.



Epoxy Resin Market Opportunity:

Rising Demand for Bio-based Polyepoxides

The opportunity in the epoxy resin market is the increasing presence of demand for bio-based polyepoxides due to the increasing environmental concerns and resins' dependency on petroleum products. Certain bio-based epoxies come in renewable form, matching the performance of conventional epoxy resins used in a variety of materials, including paints, adhesives, composite materials, and encapsulations.

Bio-based solutions complement the overall green agenda and also entail new prospects of growth since manufacturers need to serve new demand within industries targeting the production of low-carbon and non-toxic material solutions.

Case Study: Real-Time Cure Monitoring via Carbon Nanotube Networks



A groundbreaking study demonstrates how embedding single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) within epoxy resin systems enables real-time monitoring of the curing process—without impairing resin performance. Researchers set up two curing programs to assess mechanical enhancements:

Program A: Standard high-temperature curing.

Standard high-temperature curing. Program B: High-temperature curing followed by an extended post-cure at 100 °C for 24 hours.

By correlating changes in electrical resistance through the embedded SWCNT network with curing stages, the researchers discovered that adding a 24-hour post-cure increased tensile strength by 60% and elongation by 164% compared to industry‑standard cycles.

Why It Matters

Non-destructive inspection: The electrical resistance measurement offers a scalable, real-time alternative to traditional methods (e.g., differential scanning calorimetry) for assessing cure state.

The electrical resistance measurement offers a scalable, real-time alternative to traditional methods (e.g., differential scanning calorimetry) for assessing cure state. Performance optimization: Significant enhancements in mechanical properties make these epoxy systems especially attractive for aerospace and automotive composites , where material strength and reliability are paramount.

Significant enhancements in mechanical properties make these epoxy systems especially attractive for , where material strength and reliability are paramount. Market relevance: This aligns with your focus on epoxy resin applications in high-performance sectors and supports trends toward innovation and process efficiency in the epoxy resin market landscape.



Quick Summary



Feature Details Technique SWCNT-embedded epoxy resin for real-time cure monitoring Mechanical Gains +60% tensile strength, +164% elongation with extended post-cure Industry Applications Aerospace, automotive, high-performance composites Market Implication Enables precision, performance, and scalable quality control



Key Challenges in the Epoxy Resin Market:

Volatility of Raw Materials

Volatility of raw material pricing, especially bisphenol A (BPA) and epichlorohydrin (ECH), which are petroleum byproducts, is one of the prime constraints facing the market. Also, there are strict controls over volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which means that manufacturers must observe high-quality products and ensure environmental compliance.

Meeting such standards may require an investment in a skilled workforce, new technologies, and sustainable processes of production, thus raising the costs of operation. These factors, including raw material price fluctuations and costs associated with compliance, have been a major threat to the growth of the market.

Epoxy Resin Market Key Regional Analysis:



Regions Countries Covered Asia-Pacific China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific North America U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe Latin America Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



How Big is the Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Market?



According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific epoxy resin market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 billion in 2025. It is expected to be worth around USD 12.59 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2025 to 2034.



How Asia Pacific Dominated the Epoxy Resin Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the epoxy resin market in 2024, due to a fast rise in construction activities and surging demand for automobiles in emerging markets like India, Japan, and South Korea. The availability of raw materials is high in the region, which lowers the production cost and increases the consumption of the products made of epoxy resin in diverse end-use industries.

China dominated the market, which was facilitated by mega-scale infrastructure projects, increasing manufacturing capacity, and the government followed its efforts to preserve economic growth.

India Epoxy Resin Market Expansion

Booming Construction & Real Estate: Rapid urbanization and smart city initiatives increasing demand for epoxy flooring, adhesives, and protective coatings.

Rapid urbanization and smart city initiatives increasing demand for epoxy flooring, adhesives, and protective coatings. Automotive Production Growth: Rising vehicle production and focus on lightweight, durable materials fueling epoxy use in structural and coating applications.

Rising vehicle production and focus on lightweight, durable materials fueling epoxy use in structural and coating applications. Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Push: Government initiatives like Make in India and PLI schemes encouraging local production of electronics—driving demand for epoxy in PCBs and encapsulation.

Government initiatives like Make in India and PLI schemes encouraging local production of electronics—driving demand for epoxy in PCBs and encapsulation. Shift Toward Renewable Energy: Expansion of solar and wind energy infrastructure supporting epoxy resin usage in protective and structural applications.

Why is Europe the Fastest-Growing in the Epoxy resin market?

Europe experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Demands in the areas of paints & coatings, construction, wind turbines, and electrical and electronics are booming. Germany was the leader of the market, as it was the European center of automotive manufacturing and the leader in industrial innovation.

The automotive industry in the country is expected to increase the use of high-performance coatings and composite materials. Moreover, Europe is devoted to the use of renewable energy, particularly offshore and onshore wind energy plants, which are boosting the application of epoxy resins in the construction of turbine blades.

Germany Epoxy Resin Market Expansion

Strong Demand from Aerospace & Defence: Increased use of epoxy composites in lightweight aircraft components and defence applications.

Increased use of epoxy composites in lightweight aircraft components and defence applications. Growth in Wind Energy Sector: High use of epoxy resin in wind turbine blades driven by clean energy policies and large-scale wind projects.

High use of epoxy resin in wind turbine blades driven by clean energy policies and large-scale wind projects. Infrastructure Revamp Projects: Government-funded modernization of bridges, highways, and buildings is boosting demand for epoxy coatings and adhesives.

Government-funded modernization of bridges, highways, and buildings is boosting demand for epoxy coatings and adhesives. Advanced Manufacturing & R&D: Presence of leading chemical manufacturers and investment in high-performance formulations for electronics and automotive sectors .

Presence of leading chemical manufacturers and investment in high-performance formulations for electronics and . Packaging & Industrial Coatings Boom: Growth in packaging and corrosion-resistant coatings, especially in industrial and marine environments.



Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation Analysis

Application Analysis

The paints and coatings segment dominated the market in 2024 since it is used in residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, marine, and infrastructure applications. They are desirable in projects that need durability and environmental compliance due to their better adhesion and outstanding anticorrosive properties, and low volatile organic compounds.

Coatings are applied widely all over the building interiors and exteriors, on industrial equipment, within hulls of ships, or on wastewater treatment plants and automotive bodies.

The electrical & electronics segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, motivated by the growing need to insulate, encapsulate, and protect sensitive parts. Epoxy resins are the ultimate electrical insulators, have very high tensile and flexural values, and do not readily absorb moisture, chemicals, or heat degrade, so they are vital to printed circuit boards (PCBs), transformers, insulators, semiconductors, and LEDs.

Also, the advancement of miniaturization of electronic parts and the increased energy-saving demands call for materials with enhanced bonding capacity, protective properties, and hence, increase the use of epoxy resin.

Raw Material Analysis:

The DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) segment held the largest share in the epoxy resin market in 2024. It is highly versatile and performs well with the best adaptability in a broad spectrum of various applications. DGBT epoxy resins are recognised to be high mechanical strength, strong adhesion, resistant to chemical corrosion and abrasion, and durable, which makes them a necessary material in an array of industries, including construction, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and protective coatings.

In addition, the wide applicability of DGBEA resins to different curing agents and additives makes them widely applicable in different environments.

Technology Analysis:

The solvent-cut epoxy segment dominated the epoxy resin market in 2024, due to the improvement in the advantages of workability and processing. Solvents added to epoxy formulation enhance flow, wetting, and penetration into the substrate, thus having good-looking surface coverage, excellent adhesion, and quality finishing.

Such characteristics render solvent-cut epoxies popular in applications where precision and high bonding strength are needed, where they take on the forms of coatings and adhesives, and in industrial maintenance. The competitors have enhanced the power of the segment through their capacity to provide high-quality finishes, uniform performance, and efficiency of production.

Sales Channel Analysis:

The direct company sale segment held the largest share in the epoxy resin market in 2024 because it offered its customers tailored services and established good customer relationships. This will enable the manufacturers to interact with the end users and have a better knowledge of customer needs, project requirements, and expected desired performance. They will be able to provide custom-tailored epoxy resin formulations as well as technical support and assistance.

The practice also allows the maintenance of uniform product quality, authenticity, and compliance with the standards used in the industry since products are delivered directly by the manufacturer, by-passing intermediaries.

End Use Analysis:

The consumer goods (including sporting equipment) segment dominated the market in 2024. Epoxy resins find extensive application in the production of adhesives/sealants used in bonding and sealing various products, e.g., electronics, home, furniture, and automotives. Moreover, epoxy resins are a fundamental constituent in ultra-competent compositions that are applied to aerospace components, play gear, like skis, snowboards, bikes, and recreational goods.

Consumption of the epoxy resin has been spurred by the rising demand for consumer goods that are light and durable, as well as the rising use of superior materials in sporting and lifestyle products.



Top Players in the Epoxy Resin Market

3M

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Ltd

BASF SE

Solvay

Huntsman International LLC

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Olin Corp.

Sika AG

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.

Jubail Chemical Industries LLC

China Petrochemical & Chemical Corp. (SINOPEC)

Hexion

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Techstorm

NAGASE & Co., Ltd.



Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , BASF and Sika researched together a new amine building block to cure epoxy resin named Baxxodur 151 EC. Specifically formulated as an industrial and commercial flooring, it had low viscosity and good flow that improved its effectiveness in manufacturing plants, warehouses, assembly, and parking facilities.

, BASF and Sika researched together a new amine building block to cure epoxy resin named Baxxodur 151 EC. Specifically formulated as an industrial and commercial flooring, it had low viscosity and good flow that improved its effectiveness in manufacturing plants, warehouses, assembly, and parking facilities. In February 2025 , Superior Materials will take over the distribution of Westlake Epoxy in, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast United States. Commencing February 1, it is distributing EPON resins, EPI-REZ water-based resins, EPIKURE curing agents, and HELOXY functional modifiers, and extends the product line of Westlake epoxy in the area and enhances the specialty chemicals portfolio of Superior Materials.

, Superior Materials will take over the distribution of Westlake Epoxy in, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast United States. Commencing February 1, it is distributing EPON resins, EPI-REZ water-based resins, EPIKURE curing agents, and HELOXY functional modifiers, and extends the product line of Westlake epoxy in the area and enhances the specialty chemicals portfolio of Superior Materials. In February 2025, the Asahi Kasei board agreed to an absorption by merger into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asahi Kasei, Asahi Kasei Epoxy Corporation. The changes were an attempt to make the operations lean and increase efficiency, and the formal merger will occur on April 1, 2026, where epoxy operations will merge into the mother company.



Epoxy Resin Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Raw Material

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Other

By Application

Paint & Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Turbine & Composites

Civil Engineering

Adhesive & Sealants

Others



By Technology

Solvent Cut Epoxy

Liquid Epoxy

Waterborne Epoxy

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Company Sale

Direct Import

Distributors & Traders

Retailers

By End User

Building & construction

Automotive, large & heavy vehicles & railroads

Aerospace

Consumer goods (including sporting equipment)

General industrial

Wind power

Marine



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



