New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in Dayton, OH

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 59th location in Ohio. The brand-new franchise location—led by Justin and Jennifer Halstead— buys and sells homes in Dayton and throughout Montgomery County, Warren County, Butler County, and Warren County in Ohio.

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Justin said, “We have been investing in real estate for years and have enjoyed the transformations and the ability to provide a quality product for a family to call home. We grew up in this area with relatives who also invested in the communities. We feel obligated to continue their legacy and provide our children an opportunity to see how hard work, integrity, and a sense of servitude benefit the lives of so many.”

Jennifer added, “What excites us most about this opportunity is that we get to work together! Justin and I are such a great team and love the opportunity to help each other grow and be successful at home and in the ‘office.’”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX7OH2Gj8ks

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Middletown, OH, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/oh/middletown .

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110