New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 60th location in Jacksonville, FL! The brand-new franchise location—led by Steven Lowenthal and Jennifer Sylva—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Jacksonville and throughout South Duval County in Florida.

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Steven said, “We both wanted something more than what the corporate world could offer—a sense of ownership, purpose, and the opportunity to build something successful for ourselves. Partnering with the New Again Houses team gives us that chance, with the added support of a proven system and an incredible network. This opportunity felt like the right fit not only because of the strong references and culture, but also because it aligns with both of our strengths and passions.”

Jennifer added, “What excites us most about this opportunity is the chance to build something of our own—combining our skills, challenging ourselves, and making a real impact in the community—while being supported by a team and system we believe in.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Jacksonville, FL, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/fl/jacksonville .

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110