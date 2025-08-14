Goddard Systems Presents 17th Annual Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship to Katie Watson from Chester, VA

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC, manager of The Goddard School ® franchise system, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education provider, today announced Katie Watson is the 2025 Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship winner. This $10,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior who successfully completed a Goddard School pre-k or kindergarten program. The recipient must demonstrate the work ethic, perseverance and commitment to community that exemplified Anthony A. Martino, the founder of The Goddard School franchise system. Raised in Chester, VA, Watson is a 2012 pre-k graduate of The Goddard School of Chester (River’s Bend).

“Katie stood out among an extraordinary pool of applications for her unwavering dedication to applying her education in service of her community,” said Darin Harris, CEO of Goddard Systems. “At Goddard, we believe that where you start your educational journey matters, and Katie exemplifies this belief. We are honored to name her the 2025 Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship winner. It’s rewarding to see how The Goddard School set the foundation for Katie’s academic future, and we’re excited to watch her continue to flourish in her educational and personal journeys.”

Watson, who will attend the University of Virginia this fall, developed a passion for history, government and helping others during her time as a member of We the People, a civic education program centered on constitutional law and public policy. Her participation in the program throughout high school gave her experience in analyzing Supreme Court cases, preparing testimony and fielding questions from judges centered around policy that improves access to education and empowers communities to participate in democracy.

“The Goddard School taught me to have empathy and compassion for others, and to embrace my creativity and personality,” said Watson. “Those early learnings were inspiring and shaped my academic path and decision to study public policy and leadership in college. After graduation, I plan to pursue a career in law while advocating for civic education.”

Watson is a 2025 graduate of The Maggie Walker Governor’s School. In addition to her time with We the People, she served as a swim coach throughout high school, helping children who had no experience in the water gain confidence and learn to swim.

“It is so fulfilling to see Katie’s transformation from a vivacious preschooler to an accomplished high school graduate. Goddard is the best place to start your education journey, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Katie,” said Stephen Graham, owner of The Goddard School of Chester (River’s Bend). “Our school is committed to providing a nurturing environment for every child to foster confidence and build a lifelong love for learning. Seeing the success of our graduates is a great reminder of why we do what we do.”

