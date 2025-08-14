HTX Marks 12th Anniversary with $80,000 in Trading Campaigns Amid Market Rally

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate its 12th anniversary, HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is launching two new flagship trading campaigns, the Margin Loan & Trading Dual Challenge and the Hot Crypto Futures Trading Challenge. These events offer a combined $80,000 in rewards across some of the market's most-traded assets, arriving as Bitcoin hits new all-time-high and many altcoins post double-digit rallies.

HTX Margin Challenge: A $30,000 Prize Pool

The Margin Loan & Trading Dual Challenge runs from August 12 at 12:00 to September 12 at 12:00 (UTC). The challenge highlights seven trending assets - LTC , DOGE , ADA , PEPE , SAND , THETA , and TON - available for both cross and isolated margin trading. Participants can compete for a share of the prize pool across two different leaderboards:

Margin Loan Leaderboard : Users who borrow any of the featured assets will share $20,000 in rewards, ranked by their borrow amount.

: Users who borrow any of the featured assets will share $20,000 in rewards, ranked by their borrow amount. Margin Trading Leaderboard: Users who trade the featured assets on margin will share an additional $10,000 prize pool, ranked by their trading volume.

To make the deal even sweeter, LTC margin loans during the event will have an annualized interest rate as low as 0.99%, helping you reduce costs while seizing market opportunities. Plus, first-time LTC borrowers on HTX Margin will receive a bonus of 100 HTX.

Register here>>

HTX Futures Challenge: $50,000 In Rewards

From August 13 at 10:00 to August 20 at 10:00 (UTC), HTX is hosting the Hot Crypto Futures Trading Challenge, covering six high-momentum USDT-margined perpetual futures trading pairs for SOL , DOGE, XRP , ADA, PEPE, and SUI (including copy trading).

New User Perks : New futures traders who transfer at least 100 USDT into their USDT-margined Futures account during the event will receive an 8% SmartEarn APY Booster Coupon. Completing at least 100 USDT in trades on any featured pair unlocks an additional 3 USDT in $HTX.

: New futures traders who transfer at least 100 USDT into their USDT-margined Futures account during the event will receive an 8% SmartEarn APY Booster Coupon. Completing at least 100 USDT in trades on any featured pair unlocks an additional 3 USDT in $HTX. Elite Traders Race : Trade at least 10,000 USDT in cumulative volume on any featured crypto to earn a share of the corresponding $5,000 prize pool. There's a separate prize pool for each asset.

: Trade at least 10,000 USDT in cumulative volume on any featured crypto to earn a share of the corresponding $5,000 prize pool. There's a separate prize pool for each asset. Multi-Crypto Trading Race: Trade at least three different featured cryptos, each with over 10,000 USDT in volume, to unlock an extra prize pool. Trade all six to share in a 6,000 USDT bonus pool.

Participate here>>

These events follow a major upgrade to HTX's core matching engine and liquidity infrastructure, which has delivered sharper execution, deeper order books, and smarter matching. For key high-liquidity pairs, 0.1% depth has improved by more than 240% on average, significantly enhancing execution rates and market resilience.

12 Years of Growth, Innovation, and User Trust

Over the past 12 years, HTX has evolved from one of the earliest digital asset trading platforms into a global exchange serving tens of millions of users. By consistently expanding asset coverage, improving market depth, strengthening security, and launching impactful campaigns, HTX has stayed true to its user-first mission. This has made it easier for people worldwide to participate in the digital economy.

This 12th-anniversary celebration is more than just a prize giveaway; it’s a thank-you to the community for its trust and loyalty. Looking ahead, HTX remains committed to delivering secure, intuitive, and innovative trading experiences, while bringing more high-value opportunities for users to share in the industry's upside.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b1a4377-38a5-4235-9c4f-3d121a26d000