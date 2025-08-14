Cyber A.I. Group Announces the Appointment of NASA Astronaut Charles J. Camarda as Strategic Innovation Advisor

MIAMI and NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, announced today the appointment of NASA astronaut Charles J. Camarda, Ph.D. as Strategic Innovation Advisor. Dr. Camarda, a veteran of NASA’s 2005 STS-114 “Return to Flight” mission, brings world-class expertise in aerospace engineering, systems innovation and advanced problem-solving to CyberAI’s global technology initiatives.

Dr. Camarda will collaborate with CyberAI’s executive leadership to accelerate the Company’s innovation strategy, leveraging his experience in high-stakes engineering and breakthrough methodologies to guide the evolution of CyberAI Sentinel 2.0™. His appointment reinforces CyberAI’s commitment to providing transformative low-cost AI-powered cybersecurity solutions on a subscription-based model for enterprises worldwide.

“Charlie is an extraordinary innovator whose career embodies the fusion of science, engineering and problem-solving at the highest levels,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of CyberAI. “His unique experience—from pioneering thermal protection systems at NASA to solving critical challenges on the International Space Station—will help CyberAI push the boundaries of innovation in AI-driven cybersecurity.”

Dr. Camarda joined NASA in 1974 and was selected as an astronaut in 1996. He served as a Mission Specialist on STS-114 aboard Space Shuttle Discovery, NASA’s first mission following the Columbia accident, where he played a vital role in the mission’s inspection and repair procedures. In addition to his flight experience, Dr. Camarda has held leadership roles as Senior Advisor for Innovation at NASA’s Office of Chief Engineer and is the founder of the Epic Challenge program, which fosters global innovation and STEM problem-solving.

“Cyber A.I. Group represents a bold and forward-looking approach to innovation, combining AI and cybersecurity to address one of the most urgent challenges of our time,” said Dr. Camarda. “I’m excited to contribute my experience in complex systems and creative problem-solving to help CyberAI drive transformative solutions for organizations worldwide.”

CyberAI Sentinel 2.0™ is CyberAI’s next-generation AI-driven cybersecurity platform, designed to provide a holistic, intelligent and adaptive defense against digital threats. As part of its global expansion and innovation roadmap, CyberAI aims to deliver scalable solutions to enterprises while pursuing its strategic goal of achieving $100 million in revenue and an anticipated listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Main Market.

Dr. Camarda holds a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Virginia Tech, an M.S. in Engineering Science from George Washington University and a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (NYU Tandon). He is an elected Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and continues to lead initiatives in STEM, innovation and entrepreneurial leadership.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”) is a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced, proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments. At the core of CyberAI’s innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The company’s technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today’s digital infrastructure—from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI’s commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical merger between AI and the global cybersecurity landscape. By fusing artificial intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c839bc0c-539e-4e20-82bc-94e58289e933

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35c5bd8e-83f4-439e-a45b-6df9951aa305