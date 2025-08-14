An Engaging Sensory Journey That Celebrates Neurodiversity and Encourages Inclusion, Just Published From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explore an unseen world with Oli's Sensory Safari! Uncover the wonders of different creatures and learn about autism inclusion through an empathetic journey designed for kids to understand sensory processing. Join Oli, a remarkable boy with autism, as he embarks on a sensory safari field trip with his classmates. This captivating journey immerses readers into a vibrant world filled with mesmerizing sights and sounds of diverse creatures. Vibrant illustrations bring the animal kingdom to life, sparking curiosity and inspiring young imaginations.



Oli's Sensory Safari is more than just an adventure; it is a touching tale of acceptance and understanding. Trina McKinney structured the narrative to highlight the importance of inclusivity and empathy, inviting young readers to step into Oli's shoes and experience his unique perspective on the world. As the story unfolds, readers gain insight into sensory processing and autism, providing a gentle introduction to these important topics. Inspired by her personal experiences with her son, Trina McKinney's enlightening exploration encourages young readers to appreciate individual differences, promoting a more inclusive and understanding world.



Oli's Sensory Safari serves as a powerful tool to help children understand and empathize with peers who may experience the world differently. It is a compelling and educational read for anyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of autism and sensory processing. Join Oli on his sensory safari adventure, a captivating voyage that will leave you enlightened and inspired. This journey celebrates diversity and the vibrant world we live in, making it essential for those eager to explore life through a compassionate lens.



From the vibrant illustrations to the heartfelt narrative, Oli's Sensory Safari captivates and educates, making it a must-read for anyone wishing to broaden their horizons. Discover an unseen world of wonder, empathy, and acceptance with Oli and his friends.



Oli’s Sensory Safari is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Facebook: https://facebook.com/behaviorsolutions

Instagram: @colorfulspectrumlife

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/colorfulspectrumlife

About the Author: Trina McKinney is a devoted mom and Community Health Professional. She holds a degree in Psychology and a Master’s in Special Education with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorders. Recently, Trina earned a certificate in Applied Behavior Analysis and is preparing for the Board-Certified Behavior Analyst exam. Inspired by her parents and grandparents, she developed a love for books, reading, and writing. Her experiences with her son's sensory challenges have been invaluable. Trina's book, Oli’s Sensory Safari, shares their journey and aims to educate others about sensory processing and autism, fostering understanding and compassion in readers of all ages.

Attachment