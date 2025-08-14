Nootropics Market Size Projected to Attain USD 19.53 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study published by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global nootropics market size was valued at USD 4.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 19.53 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.64%. The industry’s growth in recent years has been driven by rising awareness of mental health issues.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the nootropics market over the forecast period.

By form, the capsules/tablets segment led the market in 2024.

By form, the drinks segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the nootropics market during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The increased interest in brain health and mental performance is spearheading the industry growth in recent years. As the younger individuals are contributing significantly to the majorly in this industry by adopting these supplements for the increasing focus, mood, and creativity in the current period. Moreover, the products include ingredients like caffeine, ginseng. L-thenine is more popular in the industry nowadays.

What are the Key Growth Drivers Involved in The Expansion of The Market?

The rising need for cognitive enhancement among the working professional community is spearheading the industry growth in the current period. Moreover, the nootropic manufacturer are actively looking to create partnerships with the big corporate firms to lead their business in the current period. Furthermore, by providing several advantages such as improved memory, mental energy, and concentration to consumers, the nootropic supplements have gained immense industry attention in recent years.

In December 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo invested $15 million in personalised nutrition company Bioniq, increasing the value of the company to $82 million.



What Are the Emerging Trends Associated with the Market?

The sudden shift towards plant-based and herbal nootropics has driven the industry growth in recent years.

The rising popularity of functional beverages, such as drinks with brain-boosting ingredients, has contributed to the industry's growth in the past few years.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America led the nootropics market owing to the increased need for cognitive enhancement in the current period. Moreover, the market growth is mainly associated with factors such as the high awareness and acceptance of the mental wellness supplement in recent years in the region. Furthermore, the greater regulatory push has contributed immensely in the region, as per the recent regional survey.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the Market in 2024?

In the nootropics market, the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034, akin to the rising mental awareness and the development of e-commerce platforms. Moreover, the regional countries such as India, China, and Japan are seen under the sophisticated growth in the wellness market in recent years. Furthermore, the younger population in the region is expected to drive the future growth of the industry, as they are seen as heavy adopters of nootropics for professional and academic performance.

Segmental Insights

By Form Analysis

How did the Capsules and Tablets Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The capsules and tablets segment held a major share of the nootropic market. Mainly, the segment is driven by its unique properties, such as the convenience, wide availability, and accurate dosage in the current period. Moreover, the individuals are actively seen preferring the tablet forms of the dosage due to traditional habits, which is driving the growth of the market in the present period, as per industry observation.

How will the Drink Segment Expand Rapidly During 2025-2034?

The drink segment is estimated to register rapid expansion during the forecast period due to its excellent characteristics like faster absorption, convenience, and on-the-go consumption facilities. Several nootropic ingredients, such as L-theanine, caffeine, and others, are actively seen in gaining immense attention from the younger generation, which is expected to lead the segment growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, factors such as the fast-paced and modern lifestyle are contributing to the segment's potential in the current phase.

By Distribution Channel,

The offline segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The offline channels, such as health stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets, remain key sales points for nootropics. These locations allow customers to get expert advice, see physical products, and make instant purchases. Many customers still prefer in-person purchases due to trust and habit. Retailers also offer bundled promotions and loyalty benefits, which boost foot traffic.

The online segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing digital adoption, easy product comparison, and greater availability of global brands. E-commerce allows consumers to browse a wide range of nootropic supplements, read reviews, and access educational content before purchasing. Subscription models and influencer marketing have also accelerated growth. The convenience of doorstep delivery and targeted advertising helps brands connect with consumers more effectively.

Recent Developments

The first nootropics food lab in Canada was established in January 2025 by Raymond Thomas, a biology professor at Western University. The lab creates brain-boosting meals by fusing Western science with Indigenous dietary expertise. To promote brain health through functional meals, Thomas and his colleagues will develop novel dishes in collaboration with an in-house chef and utilize biochemistry and metabolomics to assess their cognitive effects.

In February 2025, the Scientific Advisory Board and Research Snapshot sections were launched by Nootropics Depot to increase openness and confidence in the supplement sector. The new advisory board will supervise product formulations and study evaluations to guarantee the highest levels of safety and efficacy. It will include specialists in integrative medicine, fitness, plant biology, and ethnobotany.

Nootropics Market Key Players

Nootropics Depot

Kimera Koffee

Alternascript

Cephalon LLC

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Onnit

Powder City

Mental Mojo Llc

Mind Lab Pro

Purelife Bioscience Company Ltd

TruBrain

Noocube

Segments Covered in The Report

By Form

Capsules/Tablets

Powder

Drinks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





