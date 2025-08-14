Button Named "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" in MarTech Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Button , a mobile technology company that drives more revenue for every click through improved online shopping experiences, today announced the platform has been selected as a winner of the "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" award in the eighth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award was given by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

“In an increasingly mobile-first world, Button is the unequivocal leader in mobile commerce optimization,” said Mike Jaconi, Co-founder and CEO at Button. “We are at the forefront of addressing a critical disconnect within the digital landscape: the disparity between how users inherently shop on their mobile devices and how brands effectively monetize these dynamic, often fragmented, experiences. We are incredibly honored to receive such prestigious recognition from MarTech Breakthrough. This award for Button's achievements and success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are thrilled by this acknowledgment and eagerly anticipate continued growth and innovation in the future.”

Mobile commerce now accounts for 60% of global sales, yet the user experience often suffers from friction, especially when transitioning between content and commerce. With a multitude of operating systems, versions, browsers, and apps, a single product link can lead to millions of potential user journeys. Button addresses this by facilitating seamless mobile shopping experiences for over one billion daily users with a single tap.

In a saturated MarTech landscape, Button distinguishes itself by addressing the core issues of mobile commerce rather than adding to the technological complexity. Its robust infrastructure facilitates seamless shopping experiences, while also guaranteeing equitable attribution throughout the entire purchasing journey.

Button's AI-powered conversion optimization platform enhances the post-tap experience using reinforcement learning models. Its Dynamic Decisioning product intelligently optimizes your affiliate program by routing users to their ideal destination, typically a brand's app, converting passive mobile web shoppers into your most loyal app customers. This yields a 3-5X higher conversion than the average customer, accurately reports your affiliate sales and clearly reflects the performance and ROI of the affiliate channel.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.

About Button

Button is the leading mobile commerce and retail media platform built for the creator economy. Powering frictionless commerce experiences between the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks, Button is one of the largest independent drivers of commerce on the internet. Button drives over $1B in commerce per month, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, Capital One, and PSG.

