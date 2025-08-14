Cloudastructure and Flex Security’s Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™ Wins “Project Management Solution of the Year” at 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards; Recognized as Breakthrough Innovation in Construction Security





Proptech Breakthrough Awards

PALO ALTO, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) an award-winning leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced that its Alpha™ platform—developed in partnership with Flex Security, a division of RVMP®—has been named “Project Management Solution of the Year” for construction in the 5th Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards. The program, conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions.

Alpha™ is a fully autonomous, solar-powered AI mobile surveillance trailer that seamlessly integrates Cloudastructure’s AI surveillance and remote guarding platform with advanced hardware from RVMP® Flex Security. Designed for rapid deployment, live monitoring, and effective crime deterrence, Alpha is ideal for construction sites, storage facilities, auto dealerships, parking lots, events, and disaster relief zones.

Alpha™ Features at a Glance:

3 HD PTZ cameras on a 27-foot mast

Live HD horn for real-time intervention

Programmable floodlights and strobe deterrents

Upgradeable LiDAR and thermal imaging

Solar-powered with automatic generator backup

24/7 live streaming capability

450-foot IR detection—2x industry-leading range

Alpha is powered by Cloudastructure’s award-winning AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding platform, which offers:

A centralized dashboard providing a unified view of all locations for seamless scalability

Advanced AI-driven analytics for enhanced threat detection and operational insight

Rapid search capabilities to quickly locate critical footage

A secure, enterprise-grade network architecture

Fully integrated remote guarding for real-time intervention

This combination ensures that 100% of all footage is continuously monitored by AI, while remote human guards respond only to AI-generated alerts. The result is greater efficiency, stronger crime deterrence, and reduced labor costs. Additional capabilities include virtual patrols, detailed incident reporting, and comprehensive forensic investigations.

“Alpha is redefining security with unmatched mobile video surveillance, backed by our AI and Remote Guarding platform, which delivers a 98% deterrence rate and stops crime in real time,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “We are honored to receive the ‘Project Management Solution of the Year’ award from PropTech Breakthrough and to share this recognition with our partners at Flex Security. Our commitment remains to provide end-to-end surveillance solutions that detect threats, deter crime, and send thieves running.”

“As we look ahead, our mission remains clear: to deliver advanced, end-to-end surveillance solutions that detect threats early, deter criminal activity, protect assets, and ultimately send thieves running. Alpha represents not just the next step, but a major leap forward in mobile surveillance technology.”

“Alpha sets a new standard in security. In construction, theft is a given, - with valuable goods stored outdoors estimated to range up to $1 billion annually. Despite 15 years of mobile surveillance trailers, stopping crime in real time remains a challenge,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Alpha meets the relentless security challenges of construction theft in a manner that previous trailers could not. With its AI-driven Remote Guarding and advanced hardware, from both Cloudastructure and Flex Security, property owners can detect and respond to suspicious activity in real time, significantly reducing theft and vandalism no matter the environment.”

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage, and experience real estate, transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the innovators and trailblazers who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry - but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the PropTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies and solutions, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, PropTech Breakthrough aims to inspire further innovation and help propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected, and sustainable future.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

About Flex Security

Flex Security, a division of RVMP®, specializes in mobile security solutions, leveraging RVMP’s expertise in solar and generator technology to deliver reliable, innovative products. Its tagline, “Always On Guard™,” reflects its mission to stop crime before it happens.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com



Attachment